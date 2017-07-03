3 Momo Stocks That Were a No-No Are Now a Go-Go

In my previous article on momentum stocks from June 12, I laid out a bearish (or at least non-bullish) case for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) and Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ) — my self-named TAN trio.

Source: Shutterstock

That assessment proved to be pretty accurate, as all three stocks have struggled to head higher and pulled back since that time. As the market looks to have found some semblance of a floor at current levels, I think now may be an ideal time to add some bullish put credit spread trades in TSLA, AMZN and NVDA to hedge the previous bearish call credit spread trades.

By selling the put spreads versus the call spreads, we end up with an iron condor trade that has a wide margin for error. Given that implied volatility (IV) is at recent highs on all three stocks, we can also get a bigger safety cushion for the same price.

IV spikes also tend to be a reliable signals of intermediate lows in the underlying price, furthering the case for bull put spreads.

So let’s take a look at these TAN trade ideas that use major technical support levels to help structure the trade.

