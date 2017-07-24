Short PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) Stock Into Earnings ... For Free!

Coming into its Wednesday earnings report, PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL ) is up 55% in 12 months. This is an impressive feat that has seen it beat the old dogs of the sector Visa Inc. (NYSE: V ) and MasterCard Inc (NYSE: MA ), who are up an impressive 25% and 38%, respectively, over the same time. Square Inc (NYSE: SQ ) has PYPL stock beat, but it’s the freshest one, so it’s understandable it attracts more buyers for now.

This impressive rally in PayPal stock presents traders with a problem, however.

Momentum stocks that move this fast are tough to time. On the way up, they seem like they are due for a pullback at any time, so traders sit and wait. But on the way down, they look like they’re falling into an abyss, and few traders are willing to catch that kind of falling machete.

My solution: Use options rather than trade straight up. Thus, with PYPL stock, I can fashion a trade to suit my thesis and leave room for error. I risk less to gain more. And if I get the direction correct, the percentage gains in options dwarf those in the stock itself.

Fundamentally speaking, PayPal trades at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Visa and MasterCard, and it runs thinner margins. It’s definitely more expensive. Furthermore, both V and MA pay (modest) dividends that add to the value they offer. If not for the excitement of being a newer kid on the block, PYPL would not be my first choice of the three.

But I’m still willing to ride the bullish wave on PayPal … just not at this exact moment.



Click to Enlarge Right now, I want to short PYPL stock into earnings because I think it’s technically overextended and due for a pullback. But before you call for my arrest for shorting such a nice trend, I assure you that I will use the perceived value in the stock to completely finance my short. So consider this a temporary bearish trade on the price action, but not the company itself. Said differently, I’m short-term bearish on PayPal shares, but mid-term bullish on PayPal the company.

Pivotal to my pair trade today is that we’re willing and able to own PayPal stock, just lower from here. Given that most payment transactions are becoming electronic, I believe that all transactors have room to thrive. Long-term, PYPL will do just fine, and I’m confident that if I have to own shares, I can manage my way out of them with no serious damage.

Analysts expect a lot out of PayPal, so I have to extrapolate that Wall Street traders do, too. If management doesn’t deliver more than expectations, the stock will suffer short-term risk. This would be perfect for my trade, which yes, is on a binary event.

