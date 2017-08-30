2 Gold Stocks, 2 Silver Stocks to Buy Amid North Korea Crisis

Investing in gold stocks — or for that matter, the more volatile silver stocks — has never been easy. Such sentiments were exacerbated over the past two years, where the markets seemingly flirt with the idea of safe-haven assets. Unfortunately, the gold and silver spot price never convincingly experienced a bullish recovery. Instead, precious-metal proponents are left with short-term bursts of buying activities.

However, North Korea and its repressive regime’s latest round of provocations have finally made gold stocks great again. At a dramatically tense moment when the U.S. and South Korea are holding joint military exercises, North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un fired a ballistic missile over Japan. Previous launches landed in the Sea of Japan, but did not breach its actual territory.

While these provocations are nothing new, the geopolitical environment is unprecedented. At stake is President Donald Trump’s credibility, and that of the Asia-Pacific alliance. Last week, at a campaign-style rally in Arizona, Trump boasted that he tamed North Korea, thanks to his fiery rhetoric. Not wanting to look weak himself, Kim retaliated, renewing earlier fears over his threats towards the American territory of Guam.

Investment-wise, the setup for gold stocks is extraordinary. Our president won specifically on the promise of restoring American might and respect. Losing a staredown to Kim would be embarrassing to American honor; even more so to Trump’s self-worth.

To restore credibility, the White House must make good at least partially on the “fire and fury” threat. In so doing, gold stocks and silver stocks are set for a massive upside move.

Next Page