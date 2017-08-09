Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) Stock Isn’t Doomed, But It Is Dangerous

Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ) stock has made a lot of bearish analysts look foolish over the past few years. NVDA stock has nearly tripled over the past year, risen 825% over the past three years and gained by a factor over 12 over the past half-decade. All the while, analysts and investors have screamed “Stop! This time, Nvidia has run too far!”

At the risk of being one of those incorrect doomsayers, I do think Nvidia stock looks a bit stretched at this point.

A 12x revenue valuation is nearly unprecedented in the chip space. To be fair, Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC ) paid an estimated 40 times revenue to acquire Mobileye NV (NYSE: MBLY ). But it’s important to remember that only 7% of Nvidia’s first-quarter revenues came from automotive.

Again, NVDA stock has made fools of a lot of bears. But there are some risks worth watching as Nvidia heads into earnings after Thursday’s closing bell.

Competition Is on the Way

Even though bullish commentary on NVDA stock often focuses on automotive, AI and datacenter applications, Nvidia at its heart remains a gaming company. More than half of first-quarter sales, and 59% of 2016 revenue, came from gaming.

In that space, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD ) is making a push with its new Vega line. And AMD is arguing that its performance is equal to, if not better than, that of Nvidia’s legacy GTX 1080 card. Expecting Advanced Micro to take over dominance in GPUs obviously is too optimistic. But even modest success can erode some of Nvidia’s long-held dominance in the space — and bring down both revenue and margin growth.

Beyond gaming, Nvidia simply doesn’t have the same head start.

It’s Intel that’s dominant in data center, with Nvidia and AMD trying to take share. The automotive end market will be an absolute street fight. Nvidia did recently announce an agreement with Toyota Motor Corp (ADR) (NYSE: TM ), a solid first step. But everyone from Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ) to Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL ) to Intel/Mobileye and other private upstarts will have their say as well.

Nvidia earnings still are going to grow. But the amount of growth being priced into NVDA stock projects its dominance in gaming will be repeated elsewhere. That’s far from guaranteed.

Will End Markets Hurt Nvidia Stock?

The question beyond competition is just how much growth Nvidia’s end markets will drive — even if the company establishes market-leading share.

