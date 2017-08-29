3 Reasons to Be Cautious on Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) Stock

Biotech companies are a great source for finding huge gainers. And yes, a clear example of this is Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX ). For the year so far, the shares are up a sizzling 109% to $153, which is an increase of about $18.5 billion in market cap.

Founded in the late 1980s, Vertex Pharmaceuticals pioneered groundbreaking therapies for cystic fibrosis. This genetic disease, which has no cure, results in mucus that builds up in a person’s lungs and leads to various medical complications. Unfortunately, life expectancy is 42 to 50 years old.

It was back in early 2012 that Vertex Pharmaceuticals received FDA approval for its drug, Kalydeco. Then a few years later, the company received clearance for Orkambi. The key for both of these treatments is that they target the causes of cystic fibrosis — not the symptoms.

OK then, for investors, what about the prospects for VRTX stock? Could this company be the next Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN ) or Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG )?

Well, even though Vertex Pharmaceuticals is a standout company and has posted strong growth over the past few years, there should actually be some caution. And here are three reasons why:

VRTX Stock Issue No. 1 — Market

Cystic fibrosis is a rare disease, with about 1,000 new cases reported each year. The global population is about 70,000.

In other words, there is an upward limit to the revenue potential. What’s more, given that VRTX has an overwhelming share of the market already, it is likely to get tougher to increase the growth ramp for the long haul.

According to InvestorPlace.com’s Josh Enomoto: “The U.S. market is almost unreasonably small, and the different treatments required necessarily splits the market even further.”

Now, VRTX’s management certainly understands this risk and as a result, has been using its cash flows to fund other drugs that go beyond the core business. But there are some problems — that is, the treatments are still in the early phases and are in highly competitive category.

