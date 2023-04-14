Why Are Bank Stocks JPM, WFC, PNC On The Move Today?

Bank stocks are on the move Friday after several companies in the sector released their earnings reports today.
Starting off with JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), the company reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $4.32 on revenue of $39.34 billion. Both of these beat out Wall Street’s estimates of $3.41 per share and revenue of $36.19 billion.
Next up is Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) with its EPS of $1.23 alongside revenue of $20.73 billion. Yet again, this is another bank that saw results come in above estimates. In this case, analysts were expecting $1.13 per share and revenue of $20.08 billion.
PNC Financial Services (NYSE:PNC) is the last bank stock we’re covering today with its EPS of $3.98 and revenue of $5.60 billion. Those are mixed results compared to Wall Street’s expectations of $3.67 per share on revenue of $5.61 billion.
Let’s go over how these earnings results are affecting bank stocks today below!
Bank Stocks on the Move Friday
- JPM stock kicks off our coverage with the financial company’s shares climbing 7.1% higher as of Friday morning.
- WFC shares are next on our list with the company’s stock mostly flat after seeing gains earlier this morning.
- PNC is the final bank stock worth watching today with shares down 2% as of this writing following a rally earlier today.
