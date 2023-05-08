FSR Stock Alert: Fisker Kicks Off Business in Germany

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) stock is on the move Monday after the EV company revealed the start of its business in Germany today.
Fisker notes that it started this with the registration of the first Fisker Ocean in Germany. The company is also supporting its business in the country by opening two new customer facilities in Munich.
Henrik Fisker, chairman and CEO of Fisker, said the following in a news release.
“Having spent the early years of my career in the automotive industry here, it’s great to be back in Germany and Munich as we open new facilities for our customers. I’m also excited I got my European Fisker Ocean today.”
Investors will note that this expansion to Germany is part of a larger European rollout. That saw Fisker deliver the first Ocean to a customer in Denmark on Friday. Investors will likely hear more about its Europe expansion in the near future.
What This Means For FSR Stock
Investors are likely to benefit from Fisker expanding its business in Europe. Reaching new customers opens the EV company up to more sales, which could have a positive effect on future earnings reports.
FSR stock is down slightly on Monday despite the Germany expansion news.
Traders seeking out more of the most recent stock market news will want to keep reading!
We have all of the biggest stock market stories investors need to know about on Monday! A few examples include why shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN), PacWest (NASDAQ:PACW,NASDAQ:PACWP), and Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) stock are moving today. You can find more on these matters at the following links!
More Monday Stock Market News
- Why Is Trevena (TRVN) Stock Up 165% Today?
- Why Is PacWest (PACW) Stock Up 18% Today?
- OXY Stock Alert: Warren Buffett Says He Won’t Acquire Occidental Petroleum
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.