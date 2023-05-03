Why Is Guardforce AI (GFAI) Stock Down 60% Today?

Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI) stock is taking a beating on Wednesday after the company revealed the details of a public share offering.
The public offering of GFAI stock has the company offering a total of 1,720,430 shares. These shares are priced at $4.65 each with the company expecting to raise $8 million from the public stock offering.
To go along with this, underwriters have a 45-day option to acquire another 258,064 shares of GFAI stock. EF Hutton is the lead book-running manager and Spartan Capital Securities, LLC is the co-manager for the offering.
What The Offering Means For GFAI Stock
The offering from Guardforce AI means that it’s increasing the total number of outstanding shares of its stock. The offering also devalues the shares compared to its prior closing price of $11.69 each.
With that in mind, it’s no surprise that GFAI stock is falling today. Investors don’t often react well to public offerings for these two reasons. It also sometimes triggers heavy trading as shareholders sell their stakes in the company.
That’s not happening just yet as only about 832,000 shares of GFAI stock have changed hands as of this writing. For the record, the company’s daily average trading volume is closer to 2.5 million shares.
GFAI stock is down 60% as of Wednesday morning.
