3 Stocks for Investors Over 30 to Buy Now for the Long Haul

Considering the uncertainty of the market, it is really impossible to find certainty. Even if you look at some of the most stable investments like savings accounts or CDs, there is no proof that the rate of interest will not change. Inflation has led to a lot of uncertainty when it comes to choosing investment options, but some stocks look safe and stable even in an uncertain environment. Thus, now is as good a time as any to being considering such long-term holdings in your portfolio.
If you are looking for secure retirement stocks to buy, you need to invest in stable and well-established companies that carry low risk and have high-growth potential. Such stocks are reliably profitable and bring a bit of certainty to the portfolio. Smart investors believe in long-term investing to grow their wealth. Instead of timing the market, it is ideal to look for a few long-term stocks for mature investors.
If you are over 30 and are looking for best stocks for long-term investment, here are a few to watch out for.
|V
|Visa
|$226.50
|GOOG
|Alphabet
|$124.37
|NVDA
|Nvidia
|$397.90
Visa (V)
One of the top stocks for investors over 30 is Visa (NYSE:V). The largest payment processor in the world, the company is a market leader today with an excellent business model. Consumers are shifting to electronic payments, and with the instability associated with banks, consumers have accelerated their shift toward plastic.
The company reported solid quarterly results and is enjoying the recovery in travel spending. There are concerns about the economy slowing down, which could have an impact on consumer spending, but Visa doesn’t operate in just one country. It has a global presence, which means the company will continue to generate revenue, no matter the economic situation. This is what makes it one of the safe retirement stocks to buy today.
In the recent quarter, Visa reported a revenue of $7.98 billion, an increase of 11%, earning $2.09 per share. The company saw a 10% rise in payment volume year-over-year, with 7% growth in services revenue. Visa has a dividend yield of 0.8% and recently announced a dividend of $0.40. The company holds massive market share and its business model is working for shareholders.
With our society increasingly going cashless, the rise in credit card sales appears to have no end. Thus, with Visa taking a percentage of every transaction, rising transactions will lead to consistently rising revenue over time. Currently, V stock is trading around $226, up roughly 7% year-to-date. While the stock is moving closer to its 52-week high of $235, all-time highs are also a possibility this year. Visa looks undervalued to me, and is one of the best long-term investment stocks for mature investors.
Alphabet (GOOG)
One of the best stocks to buy for stability is Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG). Alphabet is dominating the online advertising space, having become an integral part of our lives. It has changed the way we find and research information, it has also brought video and ads into our lives. One might argue that Google has been facing headwinds, recently posting single-digit revenue growth. However, I believe this blip to be temporary. The company has a solid business model, and is continuing to innovate over time. Additionally, key cost-cutting efforts have helped and it reduced losses in the first quarter.
Alphabet has increased its pace of development in order to counteract the momentum of OpenAI. Alphabet is not limited to Bard when it comes to AI. In many ways, the company already has an edge over competitors in the AI race, in its massive cash and talent hoard.
I’m focused on how Alphabet continues to grow its cloud business. The numbers are proof that it can offset the slowdowns from the other business segments.
Currently, GOOG stock is trading just shy of $125, and is also very close to its 52-week high of $126. The stock is up 38% year to date and 15% in May alone. It was trading at $89 in January, marking one of its best near-term rallies in some time, thanks in part to the AI boom. I think this company is so much more than a play on AI, and for those reasons, it’s among my top stocks to buy right now.
Nvidia (NVDA)
One hot tech stock that is making news lately is Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA). It is also personally my favorite stock, and one I’ve argued could be a trillion-dollar stock for some time.
Now it is.
There are many reasons for this. The company’s first quarter earnings were a game changer for the tech giant. It crushed earnings, and is seeing massive demand for its chips from AI companies. NVDA is the stock of the moment right now. This hot stock was trading at $182 in Jan 2023 and is up to roughly $400 today. That’s growth of more than 110% in just five months. If you’d bought the stock at my recommendation of $228, you would be sitting on gains of 76%. However, if you missed that opportunity, now is still the time to own NVDA stock and hold it for a decade. It is one of the best stocks to buy and hold for investors over 30.
The potential of AI is massive, and Nvidia is only getting started. The company recently revealed a supercomputer and AI platform, which led to the stock soaring. The company’s management team believes that these tools are important for many of its clients. I expect the company’s recent solid results to continue, and believe this is one of the best long-term stocks to buy, even though it’s already seen so much appreciation of late.
On the date of publication, Vandita Jadeja did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.