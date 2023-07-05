Triple Threat: 3 Mighty Brands Poised for 30% Upside (or More) 

When it comes to investing, brand plays a big role in a stock’s success. No one wants to buy stock in a company with a bad brand or image. Further, companies without any brand recognition are often overlooked by investors, even if it’s a good business. That’s why we’re on the hunt for great brands with 30% upside.
Investing in brand stocks is not as hard (or as futile) as it sounds. One might think you had to buy Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 1980s or after the dot-com crash to make boatloads of money. Or at the very least, buy when Steve Jobs introduced the iPhone in 2007.
However, that’s not the case.
Six years after the iPhone was released, it was a superstar device that had changed the technology landscape. Had investors bought and held then — 10 years ago in 2013 — Apple stock would have appreciated by more than 1,100%.
Five years ago, it was pretty clear that Apple was a roaring success. Even buying Apple stock then would have generated a return in excess of 300%. For what it’s worth, the stock has doubled in the last three years as well.
So what’s the point?
Investing in stocks with strong brands can lead to consistent and outsized returns. So let’s look for brands with 30% upside.
Brands With 30% Upside: Starbucks (SBUX)
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) has been and remains one of the top brands in the world. Investors have come to depend on its long-term consistency while consumers have come to depend on Starbucks’ day-to-day consistency.
It’s become a staple in North America, while China has blossomed into Starbucks’ second-largest market.
Starbucks has gone through a few bumpy patches, but overall continues to do quite well. The stock bottomed in May 2022 rather than in the fourth quarter like many stocks. While it enjoyed a powerful rally off the low, the stock has been struggling for upside while finding support just below $100.
Millennials and young investors grew up with Starbucks being a popular destination. It still remains a popular destination for teens. While a recession would cause the stock price to tumble lower, I think it would only serve as an opportunity for long-term investors.
A 30% rally from current levels would send Starbucks stock to just above the current all-time high.
High Upside Stocks: Nike (NKE)
The Nike (NYSE:NKE) “swoosh” has become one of the most recognizable symbols in the world. Not just on the playing field, but in all of the world’s logos. Whether it’s on the football field in the U.S., the basketball court in China, or the soccer pitch in Europe, consumers and athletes know Nike.
In fact, in the U.S. Nike scored the highest when it came to the “leading sportswear brands ranked by brand awareness in the United States in 2022”. Adidas and Puma were close seconds.
That said, the stock has not enjoyed its run lately.
After suffering a peak-to-trough decline of 54%, shares are still down about 40% from the all-time high. Nike just reported a mixed quarterly result on June 29, which doesn’t seem to be helping with sentiment.
Should the economy avoid a recession, Nike stock should do well. Either way though, it’s one of the brands with 30% upside, as its long-term trajectory remains attractive. For what it’s worth, a 65% rally would send shares back to the all-time high.
A Business With Momentum: Lululemon Athletica (LULU)
Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had a bumpy run at one point, but this company has caught fire. It dominates the higher-end athleisure space and has found a way to connect with its male and female customers. Its clothing line, workout apparel, and equipment have helped increase brand awareness, while its direct-to-consumer segment has increased margins and built customer loyalty.
The Piper Sandler teen survey used in our case for Starbucks also applies for Lululemon and Nike.
Nike ranks No. 1 among teens for footwear, as well as clothing brands. Lululemon is No. 3 in clothing brands and No. 4 on “top shopping websites.”
Unlike Nike, there’s no mistaking the reaction to Lululemon’s most recent quarterly results. The stock ripped higher in early June when management delivered a top- and bottom-line beat and issued strong guidance.
Given the momentum in the business and the strength in the stock, Lululemon is one of our brands with 30% upside. From current levels, a 30% rally would send shares to new highs — albeit, just barely.
