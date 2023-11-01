Ready to Double Your Money? Consider These 3 Undervalued Growth Stocks

Markets have been miserable. Since topping out around 35,500 in August, the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost about 9% of its value. The tech-heavy NASDAQ dropped about 12%, as the Standards and Practices (S&P) 500 gave up about 11%. However, that’ll happen with geopolitical issues, inflation, struggling Americans and a potential recession in 2024, as noted by The Conference Board. While the volatility is certainly aggravating, it is creating sizable opportunities—especially for long-term investors. Look at beaten-down undervalued growth stocks, for example.
Buying and holding these stocks with all of the chaos could be very rewarding once the chaos dies down. In fact, here are three top growth stocks investors may want to buy and hold today.
Undervalued Growth Stocks: Enphase Energy (ENPH)
Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) has been a slow-motion train wreck for most of the year. Since the year began, ENPH slipped from about $266 to a recent low of $79.36. All of this is thanks to stalled solar installations in the United States and a poor third-quarter earnings report.
However, I’d use the recent weakness as an opportunity to buy the undervalued growth stock. For one, ENPH currently trades with a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of less than 20. Two, the company has a history of generating double-digit revenue and EPS growth, which will eventually force the stock higher with patience. Three, when interest rates start to pull back again, we’ll start to see a recovery here.
C3.ai (AI)
Beaten-down shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI) could see higher highs, too. While the company has been unprofitable, it still managed to double since the year began. Helping, the company could capture a big chunk of the booming artificial intelligence software market, which could be worth $251 billion by 2027, according to International Data Corporation (IDC).
Even better, in its most recent quarter, the company entered into new agreements with Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN), Nucor (NYSE:NUE), Shell (NYSE:SHEL) and even the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Air Force and the U.S. Missile Defense Agency.
In addition, President Biden’s executive order on artificial intelligence could boost the AI stock – especially if Biden’s order promotes the use of AI across national security agencies. Plus, according to CEO Thomas Siebel, “It is difficult to describe the scale of the increasing interest that we are seeing globally in enterprise AI adoption. We are experiencing strong traction with our enterprise AI applications and especially C3 Generative AI,” as quoted by Motley Fool.
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)
Beaten-down shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) should push higher on the artificial intelligence boom, especially when it launches its new chip in 2024. Even better, it’s still benefiting as the exclusive chip provider for Sony’s (NYSE:SONY) PlayStation 5 and Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) Xbox, which could see further demand heading into the 2024 holidays.
AMD could also be a major competitor to Nvidia in the data center AI chips market, which could be worth $150 billion in the next few years. After all, according to Venture Beat, “The increasing use of artificial intelligence (AI) means a rapid increase in data use and a new era of potential data center industry growth throughout the next two years and beyond.”
In addition, earnings have been solid. In its most recent quarter, the company posted adjusted EPS of 58 cents, a penny above expectations. Revenue came in at $5.36 billion, which was slightly above expectations for $5.3 billion. If you are looking for undervalued growth stocks, this is a great place to start.
On the date of publication, Ian Cooper did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.