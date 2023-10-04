These Apple Insiders Are Selling Shares of AAPL Stock

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock is a hot topic among traders on Wednesday after several insiders in the tech giant sold shares.
One thing that traders will keep in mind is that investors don’t often react well to insider selling. Many see it as a sign of weakness for the stock. This is due to company leaders selling shares being seen as a lack of confidence in the stock. Even if that isn’t the case.
With that in mind, let’s break down the recent insider selling below!
Insiders Selling Apple Stock
- CEO Tim Cook sold 511,000 shares for between $171.21 and $173.18. He continues to hold 3,280,053 shares of AAPL stock after these sales.
- Luca Maestri, senior vice president and Chief Financial Officer of Apple, sold 72,573 shares at an average price of $171.21. He still has 171,356 shares of the stock in his possession.
- Chief Operating Officer Jeffery Williams sold 66,483 shares for an average price of $171.21. His holdings after that total 559,602 shares.
- Katherine Adams, SVP, GC and secretary, sold 136,268 shares for between $171.21 and $173.24. She still holds 416,714 shares of APPL stock after this.
- Senior vice president Deirdre O’Brien sold 136,268 shares for between $171.21 and $172.65. He still holds 136,445 shares after these sales.
Shares of AAPL stock are down almost 1% as of Wednesday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.