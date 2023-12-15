Why Are Chinese Stocks Up Today?

Chinese stocks are up today and investors wondering why can find out all about these movements with our coverage for Friday!
All of this comes from recent data concerning the Chinese economy. Recovery is happening and China is seeking to speed that up with certain stimuli. That includes larger business loans from The People’s Bank of China, lowered down payments on home purchases and extending the maximum mortgage length from 25 years to 30 years.
To go along with this, China also posted other economic data from November. That includes the largest industrial output expansion the country has seen since February 2022.
With all of this news comes movement from Chinese stocks on Friday. Let’s check that out in details below!
Chinese Stocks Up Today
- Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) stock starts us off today with a 3.3% increase this morning.
- JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) shares are experiencing a 5.6% rally on Friday.
- Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) stock is climbing 1.9% higher as of this writing.
- Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) shares are getting a slight boost today.
- Nio (NYSE:NIO) stock is jumping 1.5% as of Friday morning.
Investors who are searching for even more of the most recent stock market stories for today are in the right place!
We have all of the hottest stock market coverage that traders are going to want to read about on Friday! A few examples of that include Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) layoffs, three electric vehicle (EV) stocks worth watching, as well as the latest news concerning Fisker (NYSE:FSR) stock. You can catch up on all of these matters by checking out the following links!
More Stock Market News on Friday
- Invitae Layoffs 2023: What to Know About the Latest NVTA Job Cuts
- 3 EV Stocks to Buy with Better Sales Growth Than Tesla
- Why Is Fisker (FSR) Stock Up 4% Today?
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.