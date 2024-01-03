Cardano Price Predictions: Where Will the ADA Crypto Go in 2024?

Cardano (ADA-USD) price predictions are gaining traction on Wednesday as investors seek new investments at the beginning of the year.
Several cryptos are falling on Wednesday and Cardano is among them. This has it falling 9.9% over the previous 24-hour period as of this morning.
However, investors may be wondering if this dip is the right time to purchase the crypto. One easy way to decide on this matter is by checking out what experts believe will happen to ADA in 2024.
To help with that, we’ve collected some of the latest price predictions for Cardano that investors will want to consider. Let’s get into them below!
Cardano Price Predictions
- Our coverage of Cardano begins with FXStreet’s near-term forecast for ADA, which lays out a bull case of 80 cents and a bear case of 40 cents.
- Next on our list is DigitalCoinPrice and its average price estimate of $1.07 for ADA in 2024.
- The final price prediction for Cardano today comes from WalletInvestor with its bearish one-year forecast of 0.5083 for the token.
How are these price predictions for Cardano looking? It’s a bit of a mixed bag for the crypto when considering its trading price of 55 cents per share as of this writing.
Investors seeking out even more of the latest market news are going to want to keep reading!
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.