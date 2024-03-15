The 3 Most Undervalued Plant-Based Food Stocks to Buy in March 2024

With the growing demand for healthier food, pay close attention to undervalued plant-based food stocks.
According to EWG.com, plant-based food sales “increased 44 percent, from $5 billion in 2019 to more than $8 billion in 2022. Plant-based egg sales grew by 65 percent over the same period. And 15 percent of all milk sold in the U.S. is now plant-based milk.”
Better, the U.S. market is expected to grow to about $19.07 billion by 2030, added Research and Markets. Globally, according to Meticulous Research, the market could be worth about $95.52 billion by 2029.
Thanks to a growing intolerance of animal proteins, a growing demand for healthier plant-based alternatives and an increasing number of vegans and vegetarians. In the U.S., for example, about 4% of the population identifies as vegetarian, with 1% to 2% vegan.
In addition, according to a 2022 Credit Suisse report, “Our survey suggests that the growth outlook for plant-based products is positive. Across all the countries, we find that 66% of consumers surveyed intend to increase spending on plant-based products in the future.”
That being said, investors may want to keep an eye on undervalued plant-based food stocks.
Ingredion (INGR)
Let’s start with Ingredion (NYSE:INGR), a major player in the plant-based food market, and one of the top undervalued plant-based food stocks.
While the company is known for providing starches and sweeteners, it has increased its selection of plant-based proteins. Making it a bit more attractive, the company just declared a dividend of 78 cents a share, payable on Apr. 23 to shareholders of record as of Apr. 1.
Earnings haven’t been too shabby either. For 2023, its net sales were up about 3% year over year to $8.16 billion. It also posted a 29% increase in EPS year over year to $9.60. It also announced its ninth consecutive dividend, and allocated even more funds for buybacks. Total liabilities also dropped for the full year, from $4.347 billion to $4.047 billion.
Better, as noted by President and CEO, Jim Zallie, “Our business performed exceptionally well and remained resilient throughout 2023, delivering more than 20% operating income growth for both the fourth quarter and full year. Our targeted pricing actions and proactive cost savings initiatives helped overcome inflation and raw material volatility, leading to a sixth consecutive, quarter-over- quarter expansion of gross margin. Additionally, cash from operations exceeded $1 billion dollars, and we returned $295 million dollars to shareholders in the year.”
Oatly (OTLY)
Oatly (NASDAQ:OTLY) is another interesting plant-based food stock to keep an eye on.
Over the last few months, the company, which provides alternatives to dairy products from oats, ran from about 45 cents to a high of $1.31 before pulling back to $1.02.
Granted, earnings and guidance were nothing to write home about.
The company did manage to beat revenue, but it’s still struggling on the bottom line. Overall sales were up 4.6% to $204.1 million, which was better than estimates of $191.3 million. Unfortunately, revenues fell nearly 19% to $33 million.
“At the same time, analysts anticipate steady growth. At the end of the current fiscal year, they project sales to reach $831.26 million. By 2025, this figure could expand to $906.29 million. That would come out to a growth rate of 6.1% and 9%, respectively,” as noted by Investorplace contributor Josh Enomoto.
Plus, consider this. The global oat milk market is seeing big growth, as noted by Market Research Future.
“The United States and Canada have witnessed significant growth in oat milk consumption, he wrote. “The increasing popularity of vegan diets, lactose intolerance, and environmental concerns are driving this trend. Oat milk has a strong presence in European markets. Asia-Pacific is an emerging market for oat milk, with countries like China and India showing rapid adoption.”
US Vegan Climate ETF (VEGN)
Or, if you want to diversify at a low cost, there’s always an exchange-traded fund (ETF) like the US Vegan Climate ETF (CBOE:VEGN).
The ETF invests in plant-based food stocks, like Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND), as well as companies that abide by ESG (environmental, social, governance) considerations, primarily animal harm and exploitation, as well as fossil fuels, environmental damage, and human rights, as noted by VeganETF.com.
Some of its top holdings include Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) and Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO).
Even better, the ETF outperformed the S&P 500 in 2023. According to a recent press release, “The US Vegan Climate ETF has announced a remarkable 38.08% increase in market price for 2023, surpassing the S&P 500 index’s 26.29% growth. We believe this impressive performance can be attributed to the ETF’s unique approach of avoiding companies that sell animal-derived products and engage in other environmentally damaging and socially harmful activities.”
On the date of publication, Ian Cooper did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.