Apparent April Fool’s Day Post Declares That Nvidia Bought the Xbox Brand

Reports claiming Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) buys Xbox from Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) have been debunked as an April Fool’s Day prank from publisher TweakTown.
The Nvidia buys Xbox post spread online and started trending on some social media websites. A quick scroll through X, formerly known as Twitter, shows many users reposting the article.
Eventually, the lack of additional reports of the alleged deal resulted in readers deducing the news story as a prank for April Fool’s Day. But that didn’t stop its momentum and spread.
What Spread the Nvidia Buys Xbox Prank?
One thing that didn’t help was the time the article was published. It went up on March 31 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time. That was still early enough before April 1 that it managed to pull the wool over some readers’ eyes.
This is another stark reminder that readers need to be careful about what they believe when April 1 rolls around. While there’s plenty of legitimate news coming out today, there are also those that would try and trick readers on April Fool’s Day.
With all of that said, we offer all of the most recent stock market stories traders need to know about on Monday. And none of it is a prank!
Our coverage goes over the biggest stock market news moving shares today. That includes everything happening with Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI), Nio (NYSE:NIO) and Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) stock today. All of that news is available below!
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.