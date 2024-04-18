Lion Electric Layoffs 2024: What to Know About the Latest LEV Job Cuts

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) layoffs are coming for the electric vehicle (EV) company’s employees as it focuses on ways to reduce costs.
A new statement from the company notes that it will be cutting 120 jobs. Investors will note that Lion Electric employs roughly 1270 workers. That will leave it with about 1,150 employees after these cuts.
Lion Electric says that these job cuts will mostly affect its employees in Canada. Specifically, it’s targeting those in its overhead and product development divisions. The cuts are part of its internal measures to reduce its operating expenses.
Lion Electric is looking at other ways to save money as well. That includes cutting costs in third-party inventory logistics, lease expenses, consulting, product development and professional fees.
Ongoing Lion Electric Layoffs
Lion Electric also announced layoffs late last year that affected 150 workers. These were in its production overhead, manufacturing, product development and administrative units. Those layoffs affected both its U.S. and Canadian employees.
The latest layoffs are an ongoing sign of a tough economy. Inflation and interest rates continue to keep companies looking for more ways to reduce costs. That could continue through 2024 with more layoffs.
LEV stock is down 8.6% as of Thursday morning.
