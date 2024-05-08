Dividend Dynamos: 3 Stocks That Doubled Payouts in Just 5 Years

One of the most popular investing strategies is buying dividend growth stocks. Companies that pay a dividend typically are successful, profitable businesses that offer solid fundamentals. They have been tested over time and have not only survived but thrived.
Better still, they typically outperform the S&P 500 over time. Going back to the 1930s, Ned Davis Research found companies that initiated a dividend and then grew the payout beat every other class of stock. By increasing their dividends, it shows they have a rising level of profitability that they want to share with investors.
Below are some of the best dividend payers. These companies have a track record of hiking their dividends at a rapid pace. Over the past five years, these three stocks have doubled how much they pay to shareholders. Let’s see if they still hold the promise of additional increases in the future too.
Lowe’s (LOW)
Although it is the second largest home improvement center, Lowe’s (NYSE:LOW) has rewarded its shareholders more and for longer than rival Home Depot (NYSE:HD). Big Blue has a better than 50-year history of increasing its dividend, making it a Dividend King. It has an equally impressive track record in the rate it hikes the payout. Over the past decade, it has increased its dividend at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.3%. Over the past five years, the CAGR is 16.4%. The payout went from $2.06 per share in 2018 to $4.40 last year.
During that five year time frame, Lowe’s stock generated a 126% total return for investors compared to just 89% for the broad market index. Shareholders can certainly expect that kind of outperformance to continue.
Last year’s divestiture of its Canadian business improved Lowe’s profitability. It can also benefit from the existing home inventory shortage. Homebuilders are growing their supply of new homes to meet demand, which gives Lowe’s the chance to make further inroads into the market.
Lowe’s dividend yields 1.9% annually, so investors will be well-served by buying its stock.
Visa (V)
Visa (NYSE:V) is the second stock with dividend growth expanding at double-digit rates. The five-year CAGR for the No. 1 payments processor is 14.7% though it’s total return over that period has lagged the popular index, but not by much. The return is 71.5% as it was held back by the pandemic. Now it is on a more normalized trajectory as payments volumes steadily increase, particularly cross-border payments that have lagged over the past few years.
Even as the payments industry evolves and expands to incorporate new methods, the steady transition to digital payments will further boost Visa’s profile and profits. It is a bit of a gatekeeper who doesn’t care whether a payment is made via credit card, debit card or via some mobile app. It accepts them all equally.
Although a recession could impact the volume of growth Visa experiences, the overall trend continues to rise. That will serve as foundational support for Visa’s dividend, which currently yields a modest 0.7% annually. It seems the company is making up for that by increasing the payout from $1.05 per share five years ago to $2.08 today.
SiriusXM Holdings (SIRI)
Many investors might be surprised to learn SiriusXM Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI) is a dividend growth stock, let alone one increasing the payout at double-digit rates. Yet, the satellite radio operator has made a payout regularly since 2016. This occurred even though the stock has been a horrible investment for most of the past two decades.
However, it often depended upon when you bought your shares. It would have been a better trading stock than one to buy and hold. SiriusXM’s total return CAGR for the last five years is a negative 41%. The acquisition of music streamer Pandora in 2019 hasn’t done anything to improve its outlook. Sirius’ revenue is not rising, and the subscriber base is falling. That more than offset the uptick in advertising revenue at Pandora.
Management, though, sees growth coming in the back half of the year. It revamped its app and bolstered its relationship with automakers. So this could lead to trial subscriptions converting to paid subscriptions at a higher rate.
I would want proof of such growth first before investing. Despite a dividend that has grown at a 17.3% CAGR over the last five years, increasing from 5 cents per share to 11 cents, the business has been better at destroying value. Find better places for your money.
On the date of publication, Rich Duprey held a LONG position in LOW stock. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.