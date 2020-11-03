Welcome to the stock market today — and it is Election Day! The presidential race continues to influence trading as investors brace for surprises. Tune in for live updates on the stock market throughout the day with InvestorPlace.
Bitcoin Continues Its Election-Day Rally
[Tuesday, November 3, 2:32 pm]
Contributed by Sarah Smith
CoinDesk writer Sebastian Sinclair put it best. Republicans think that former Vice President Joe Biden is going to usher in an era of socialism and disorder. Democrats think that a second term from President Donald Trump would be the end of American democracy. Somehow, this is the perfect recipe for an intraday rally in bitcoin (CCC:BTC).
Importantly, both wildly partisan arguments lend support to cryptocurrencies. What happens if Biden wins? Well, experts think one of his first priorities would involve passing a massive stimulus package. Combine that with all of the Federal Reserve’s efforts, and a weaker U.S. dollar could drive more investors to crypto. What happens if Trump wins? Well, as he is the more typical economic candidate, his victory could bring about a risk-on environment in the stock market. Historically, such an environment has been bullish for bitcoin.
This reality explains why the crypto is up 1.71% to $13,737.61 today.
Like the way that sounds? So does InvestorPlace contributor Josh Enomoto. He wrote this morning that Bitcoin could soon make another run to $20,000. You can read his bullish argument here.
Factory Orders Rise 1.1% in September
[Tuesday, November 3, 1:24 pm]
Contributed by Sarah Smith
A new report from the U.S. Department of Commerce indicates that factory activity continues to recover. Orders rose 1.1% in September, after climbing just 0.6% in August. Importantly, economists were calling for these orders to rise 1%, so the actual report beats estimates. Investors are cheering the news, but there is reason to caution. Without further stimulus funding from the federal government, consumer and business spending could drop once more. This means the outlook for factory activity is very unclear — and may not be as cheerful as the Tuesday announcement.
Major Indices Continue Their Trek Higher Tuesday
[Tuesday, November 3, 12:10 pm]
Contributed by Sarah Smith
As voting continues, the major indices in the stock market continue to climb higher today. Here is a midday look at the market:
- The S&P 500 is higher by 1.9%
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average is higher by 2.11%
- The Nasdaq Composite is higher by 1.85%
- The Russell 2000 is higher by 2.17%
- Gold is higher by 0.79% to $1,907.40 per ounce
- Bitcoin (CCC:BTC) is up 1.22% to $13,671.36
Arista Networks Soars 16% on Earnings Beat
[Tuesday, November 3, 11:57 am]
Contributed by Sarah Smith
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) reported third-quarter earnings for fiscal 2020 yesterday, but the pay off is coming today. Shares of the cloud networking solutions company are up more than 16% in intraday trading after it beat on earnings per share and revenue estimates. Importantly, its outlook for the fourth quarter also comes in higher than Wall Street expectations.
Two more things to note:
The earnings beat is exciting on its own, but it also connects to two more meaningful trends. After a rough second-quarter earnings season, investors are excited to reward any Q3 success. We are seeing that with Arista Networks. Revenue and EPS came in lower than in 2019, but higher than in Q2 2020. Also importantly, Arista is riding a rebound in consumer demand for cloud solutions as more customers adjust to an at-home world.
For more on the ANET stock rally, read the InvestorPlace.com brief here.
What to Know about the Suspended Ant IPO
[Tuesday, November 3, 11:19 am]
Contributed by Sarah Smith
Ant Financial and Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) are making headlines — and not the good kind — Tuesday morning. Behind the news is an announcement that Ant will suspend its initial public offering in response to Chinese government scrutiny. Here is what you need to know:
- Ant Financial was supposed to debut on stock exchanges in Shanghai and Hong Kong on Thursday.
- Because it changes the way Chinese consumers use money, many have felt that it is a threat to state-run financial institutions. Co-founder Jack Ma attended an advisory meeting with the Chinese government yesterday to address these concerns.
- It is unclear how long the suspension will last.
- Importantly, the Ant Financial IPO had the potential to be huge. The company would have come public with a $315 billion valuation, and the IPO had already received $3 trillion in bids from retail investors.
- For more on the suspended Ant Financial IPO, read the InvestorPlace.com brief here.
What does this really mean for investors? Importantly, those based in the U.S. would not have had immediate access to the Ant Financial IPO despite its popularity. That reality has not stopped the news from slamming Alibaba stock, which is down 5.53% in intraday trading.
If you are bummed about the news — or simply wondering how you can still profit — you are in luck. InvestorPlace contributor Dana Blankenhorn pulled together six investment alternatives that include exchange-traded funds such as the Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS) and SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC).
Electric Vehicle Stocks Trade Higher on Dual Catalysts
[Tuesday, November 3, 11:15 am]
Contributed by Sarah Smith
Yesterday saw a trio of Chinese electric vehicle stocks rally thanks to record monthly delivery numbers. Nio (NYSE:NIO), the leader of the pack, saw deliveries increase more than 100% year-over-year. Public newcomers Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) and Xpeng (NYSE:XPEV) similarly stood out.
Importantly, that rally has continued into Election Day, and it is carrying other names higher. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is up almost 6% in intraday trading. Fisker (NYSE:FSR), which recently closed its reverse merger with a blank-check company, is also climbing higher for the third straight trading day.
Why are these electric car stocks so hot right now?
The first answer to that question is that investors got a big reason for confidence yesterday. China is the largest automotive market in the world, and three of its finest EV companies are clearly doing well. Increased vehicle deliveries, stronger businesses and rising consumer demand are setting Nio, Li Auto and Xpeng up for continued success. Over in the United States, many investors are likely betting the same will be true. We know consumers are continuing to opt for more eco-friendly goods and services!
But there is also a second part to that answer. With Election Day underway, Wall Street is still betting that former Vice President Joe Biden will secure the White House. If he does, we know that he has a plan to rapidly increase investment in clean energy initiatives such as electric vehicles. That presents a massive catalyst for Tesla, Fisker, Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) and all other electric vehicle players.
The Dow Adds 300+ Points at Market Open
[Tuesday, November 3, 9:30 am]
Contributed by Sarah Smith
- The S&P 500 opened higher by 0.97%
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened higher by 1.17%
- The Nasdaq Composite opened higher by 0.73%
Coronavirus Cases, Election Fears Dominate News
[Tuesday, November 3, 9:07 am]
Contributed by Sarah Smith
Two big stories continue to unfold this morning. The first is Election Day, which has officially kicked off in the United States. The second is the novel coronavirus, which continues to worsen around the world. Both bring worrisome headlines and fears of volatility, but as of Tuesday morning, neither was having an obviously negative impact on the stock market today.
So what should you watch with Election Day? Importantly, the biggest story is simply that there is so much uncertainty. The race between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden is considered tight. Although Biden maintains a lead in polls, experts point to a close race in swing states as creating an opportunity for the incumbent to win. Beyond that uncertainty, investors are bracing themselves for an Election Day that ends without a clear winner.
Here are some key talking points today:
- As of yesterday, more than 94 million Americans had already submitted their ballots. This surge in early voting will complicate the counting process because of varying state regulations on when those early votes can be considered.
- Trump has also stoked fears about mail-in voting rising to an increase of voter fraud. Expect that narrative to continue today.
- There are also concerns that a contested or unclear Election Day result could lead to civil unrest. Will the stock market respond?
The other big catalyst today, unsurprisingly, is the coronavirus pandemic. Cases and hospitalizations continue to rise around the world, leading to more investor fear. Broadly, we know that the stock market wants to see the economy continue to reopen, and wants individuals to receive more financial support from lawmakers. Rising cases and a partisan stalemate threaten both.
Here are some key talking points today:
- Europe led the way in returning to lockdowns. Rising cases have prompted new stay-at-home orders, business closures and curfews.
- However, we are also seeing increased unrest in those countries. Protests are ongoing in Italy and Spain over new coronavirus measures, and an oncoming lockdown in Vienna was met with what police are calling a “terror attack.”
- Now, state leaders in the U.S. are also implementing harsher measures.
- New York and New Jersey have already imposed travel advisories. Now, Massachusetts is trying a curfew and certain business closures.
- This comes as cases continue to spike around the country, and new hotspots are emerging in the Midwest region.
- Combined with Election Day fears, tighter coronavirus measures in the U.S. could spark a wave of investor fears.
Stock Market Futures Jump as Election Day Kicks Off
[Tuesday, November 3, 8:42 am]
Contributed by Sarah Smith
The last round of Americans is heading to the polls today.
This morning marks the start of what will surely be an unusual Election Day. Factor in the novel coronavirus, the surge in early voting and fears of what is to come, and there is a lot weighing on the stock market today.
Despite this, stock market futures continue climbing.
- S&P 500 futures are up 1.25%
- Dow Jones Industrial Average futures are up 1.55%
- Nasdaq Composite futures are up 0.82%
- Russell 2000 futures are up 1.81%
- Gold is up 0.82% to $1,908 per ounce
- Bitcoin (CCC:BTC) is up 1.27% to $13,691.24
Stay tuned in for more updates on what is driving the news — and on where stocks head after the opening bell.