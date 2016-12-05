5 Stocks to Sell in January 2017

U.S. equities continue to flirt (unsuccessfully) with the 20,000 level on the Dow Jones Industrial Average. We’re in the heart of the “Santa Claus Rally” seasonal tailwinds and post-election sentiment remains red-hot.

But as the calendar turns to the New Year, seasonality becomes a drag: Stocks have fallen in each of the last three Januaries. Moreover, since the recession ended, there have only been three Januaries in which stocks have actually posted a gain.

I blame the post-holiday blues. But whatever the reason, stocks tend to stumble at the start of the year.

Worse: Heading into 2017, the situation looks even more difficult. Stocks are technically overextended. Doubts remain over the economic policies of President-elect Donald Trump. And earnings and economic growth expectations seem elevated as the Federal Reserve ramps up its rate hike schedule.

This could be an ugly January. One of the best ways to prepare is to pare potential underperformers. Here are five stocks to sell heading into January:

