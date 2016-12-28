Twilio Inc (TWLO) Stock Has 300% Upside for the Bulls

Bull market, Santa Claus rally or Trump Bump? Whatever it is, someone forgot to send cloud play and recent IPO Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) an invite this year. But with 2017 fast approaching, a second look at TWLO is merited, because the stock should be able to deliver serious profits to traders.

Following a rocket-like gain of nearly 375% over three months from its June initial public offering price of $15 a share, Twilio has sent investors on an almost completely downhill ride. From a high of nearly $71 in late September, TWLO stock tumbled 60% at its recent low of $28.37 on Dec. 12.

The volatile price action in Twilio stock stock hasn’t been a complete disaster, though. Shares are still up over 100% from the IPO price. Nonetheless, for most ordinary investors, the price chart makes TWLO a cautionary tale regarding momentum investing in IPOs and getting too caught up in the hype.

A quick-to-emerge bearish narrative backed up by a surprise secondary offering, completed lockup period, some future growth anxieties and highly active short interest have all been part and parcel. But now, conditions are looking up once more for Twilio. Entering 2017, we might want to take a second look.

The Bull Case for TWLO Stock

From corporate giants such as Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) and Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD ) to other emerging disruptors such as Uber and Airbnb, Twilio’s cutting-edge communications technologies have picked up a “who’s who” customer list. Twilio also has grown its active account base by 45% totaling more than 34,000 companies over the past year.

Admittedly, TWLO stock’s sales trajectory has been on the downswing the past few quarters, but the bar was set very high. For perspective, one need only look at Twilio’s recent Q3 revenue growth of 62% and this quarter’s (disappointing) forecast for sales growth to drop to between 40% and 45%.

To shed a bit more color on Twilio’s still strong prospects, last week a source leaked news the company is landing a larger and expanded contract with the Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) AWS platform. The report has yet to be officially confirmed, but appears to make sense given the relationship. Incidentally, it was enough to force a bid of around 9.5% into TWLO stock’s heavily shorted float.

Looking forward, profits still are elusive. It could be a couple years until a measurable price multiple can be found. Nonetheless, appreciating other metrics such as enterprise value and comparing Twilio’s wherewithal to past high-profile IPOs does suggest TWLO stock is a value at current levels — at least to analysts at Drexel Lambert.

Twilio boasts a chart that suggests the shorts may need to rethink their strategy So, 2017 could prove to be an up, up and away situation for this cloud play.

