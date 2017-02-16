18 Stores That Still Carry Ivanka Trump Products

Several stores may be dropping Ivanka Trump products, but there are still those that carry them.
Here is a list of retailers that are still carrying Ivanka Trump products, as collected from USA Today.
- 6pm — This retailer lists the brand as one that it carries, but doesn’t have them on its website.
- Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) — The online retailer continues to carry a large selection of the products.
- Bloomingdale’s — Customers can find shoes and handbags from the brand online.
- Bluefly — Carries shoes from the brand.
- Bon-Ton Stores Inc (NASDAQ:BONT)– Still carries apparel from the Ivanka Trump brand.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) — Has some offerings available online.
- Century 21 — Continues to carry various different products from the brand.
- Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) — This retailer still carries clothing and handbags.
- Hudson’s Bay — Products from the brand can still be found in its stores.
- Saks OFF 5th — Still carries multiple different products from the brand.
- Lord and Taylor — Shoes, purses and more are available via its online store.
- Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) — The retailer still carries products from the brand through its online store.
- Heels.com –– Shoes from the Ivanka Trump brand can be found here.
- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) — A few items from the brand have been found on this website.
- Perfumania Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PERF) — Ivanka and Donald Trumps perfumes are still available here.
- Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT) — The only item this retailer carries from the brand is a “goldtone cobra stretch belt”.
- Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE:WMT) — The retailer still caries shoes and apparel on its website.
- Zappos — Several products from the line can be found through the online store.
You can follow this link to learn more about the stores that still carry Ivanka Trump products.
Ivanka Trump products have been in the news lately due to some stores’ decision not to carry them anymore. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) kicked the whole thing off by announcing earlier this month that it was dropping the brand due to poor sales.
TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) then chose to move items from the brand to runs instead of keeping them on features. It also started removing signs for the brand. Sears Holdings Corp’s (NASDAQ:SHLD) Sears and Kmart stopped carrying Trump brands online. However, it notes that third-part sellers can still use its online marketplace to sell the items.