10 Dividend Stocks Increasing Payouts -- GS SO MMP CSX CE SHLX PSXP SON WHR AON

The S&P 500 Index increased slightly on the week, driven by a solid start to earnings season, easing geopolitical tensions and renewed optimism for U.S. tax reform in the near future. A handful of leading companies added to the market’s enthusiasm with fresh dividend raises.

Ten notable dividend stocks increased their payouts over the last week, including three midstream energy service providers, a leading investment bank, a popular home appliances manufacturer and a large utility company.

Here are ten dividend stocks increasing payouts.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS ) announced a 15% increase to its quarterly dividend, raising it from 65 cents per share to 75 cents. Dividends will be paid from the investment bank on June 29 to shareholders of record as of June 1. GS shares become ex-dividend on May 30.

GS Dividend Yield: 1.39%

Southern Co (NYSE: SO ) increased its quarterly dividend by 4%, raising its payment from 56 cents per share to 58 cents. Shareholders of record as of May 15 will receive dividends from the regulated electric and gas utility on June 6. SO shares will be ex-dividend on May 11.

SO Dividend Yield: 4.64%

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE: MMP ) announced a 2% raise to its quarterly dividend, increasing it from 85.5 cents per share to 87.25 cents. Shareholders of record as of May 1 will receive their higher dividends on May 15 from the energy transportation, storage and distribution company. MMP shares will be ex-dividend on April 27.

MMP Dividend Yield: 4.61%

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX ) announced an 11% raise to its quarterly dividend, increasing its payout from 18 cents per share to 20 cents. The provider of freight transportation services will send its higher dividends out on June 15 to shareholders of record as of May 31. CSX shares will trade ex-dividend on May 26.

CSX Dividend Yield: 1.59%

Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE ) increased its quarterly dividend by 28%, raising its payment to 46 cents per share from 36 cents. The manufacturer of engineered materials and chemicals will pay shareholders of record as of May 1 on May 11. The stock’s shares trade ex-dividend on April 27.

CE Dividend Yield: 2.07%

Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: SHLX ) raised its quarterly dividend by 5%, increasing it from 27.7 cents per share to 29.1 cents. The midstream energy services company will pay its higher dividend to shareholders of record as of May 1 on May 12. SHLX shares will trade ex-dividend on April 27.

SHLX Dividend Yield: 3.45%

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE: PSXP ) announced a 5% increase to its quarterly dividend, raising it from 55.8 cents per share to 58.6 cents. Dividends will be paid from the provider of oil and gas transportation services on May 12 to shareholders of record as of May 1. PSXP shares become ex-dividend on April 27.

PSXP Dividend Yield: 4.53%

Next Page