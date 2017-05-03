3 Dirt-Cheap Index Funds to Buy Now

Perhaps the most important benefit of the ongoing departures from higher-fee, often under-performing actively managed mutual funds is that many investors leaving those laggard funds are heading to low-cost index funds. And that’s effectively helping to drive already paltry fees even lower.

Some index fund sponsors, including venerable names such as Vanguard and Schwab, operate on economies of scale, meaning that the more assets that flow into a particular index, the more latitude the fund issuer has to reduce fees.

So it’s not a coincidence that many cheap index funds are also among the largest index funds.

Another point in favor of cheap index funds is simple math. Say an investor owns an actively managed mutual fund with an annual fee of 1%. Fees are taken out of the performance of the fund, so if an investor puts in $10,000 and that fund gains just 1% in a year, that’ll leave a balance of $9,999 once the fees are collected.

On the other hand, many cheap index funds out there charge 0.1% per year or less. At 0.1%, that same $10,000 would turn into $10,090 after a year.

That doesn’t sound like much, but consider the long-term. $10,000 in the 1%-fee mutual fund at a 7% rate of return would become $56,308 after 30 years, but in the 0.1%-fee mutual fund, you’re looking at $73,872 — a difference of more than $17,000 on a mere $10,000 investment!

Simple math dictates it is a lot easier to generate positive, long-term returns when fees are low.

Consider these cheap index funds if you’re a frugal investor looking to make some portfolio additions.

