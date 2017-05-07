7 High Tech Dividend Stocks With Yields Up to 14%

Income investors often ignore the technology sector. That’s a shame, because tech stocks have been one of the best sources of dividend growth over the past few years.

Plus, some familiar names now pay substantial yields. In fact, in just a minute, I’ll introduce you to seven tech stocks that offer payouts into the mid-double digits!

But first, let’s talk about the biggest income mistake that countless investors are making right now.

Most first-level thinkers pile into “defensive” stocks like consumer staples and utilities. Unfortunately, while most of these companies do offer secure dividends, they don’t offer much upside.

And investors who “don’t care because they’re in it for the dividends” end up with payout raises that severely lag those lavished upon tech investors:

Utilities and Staples: Two “Safe” Ways to Underperform



Since this time 2009, the Technology SPDR (NYSEARCA: XLK) has seen its nominal dividend well more than double – a nearly 155% increase that not only dwarfs dividend mainstays like Utilities SPDR (NYSE: XLU ) and Consumer Staples SPDR (NYSE: XLP ), but trumps the S&P 500 itself by half!

And you don’t have to choose between dividends today or payout growth tomorrow – you can secure both if you choose your tech dividends wisely.

Here are seven big tech sector dividend stock payers to consider.

Next Page