The 3 Biggest Risks Facing Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Stock

I truthfully haven’t been a fan of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ: GOOGL ) stock for some time. And so far, the market has strongly disagreed. GOOGL stock trades near an all-time high, and up over 20% year-to-date, as Alphabet continues to grow revenue and earnings. Increased optimism toward the company’s “Other Bets” and shared dominance of online advertising with Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) both are driving GOOGL stock toward $1,000 for the first time.

I’m still not ready to turn bullish on GOOGL stock just yet. I still see a number of risks not yet baked into the share price. Alphabet has had a few missteps of late, notably in its YouTube unit. Success in the company’s “moonshot” initiatives is far from guaranteed. And I can’t help but think investors are being a bit too sanguine — even if I’ve been wrong so far.

Alphabet Inc Has a Heavy Reliance on Advertising

Despite the coverage of Google Home, self-driving car project Waymo, and other projects, at its heart Alphabet Inc remains an advertising company. 88% of 2016 revenue came from advertising, per the 10-K.

For now, that’s probably a positive for GOOGL stock. Google and Facebook created 99% of U.S. online advertising growth last year. The rest of the online ad industry is dominated by concerns about click fraud and other abuse. It seems likely that the two giants will maintain, and likely grow, their market share.

But Alphabet Inc has had some problems in that area as well. Many international advertisers pulled their advertising from YouTube amid concerns about what content they were sponsoring. GOOGL stock has shrugged those worries off — but many haven’t returned. That problem still seems like it could allow Facebook to take additional share — a positive for FB stock, but a potential negative for GOOGL stock.

Meanwhile, the transition to mobile continues to impact both margins and revenue: cost-per-click rates for Alphabet Inc continue to decline, and acquisition costs rose in Q1. Admittedly, it’s not as if Google’s advertising business is going to collapse. But if it slows, about a 30x EPS multiple may have to come down — and so will GOOGL stock.

