Bask in First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) Stock for Sizzling Profits

If there was ever a reason to believe bullish price action precedes enticing headline and analyst RSVPs, look no further than First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR ). Then do yourself the favor and look to FSLR stock, but trade a bull call spread for sizzling profits. Let me explain.

A few weeks back I discussed buying into a FSLR stock downgrade as it looked obvious investors weren’t buying what analysts were selling. It was the latest in a series of bullish pieces with a contrarian lean on First Solar and the solar sector.

At the same time, skeptical bears have continued to warn, with two or maybe three items standing out as attempts to foil FSLR stock bulls. First, there was the Paris climate agreement which saw one of the world’s largest carbon emitter pull out as the deal “will harm” American jobs according to President Donald Trump. I’m guessing those are coal jobs?

Oil has also traded aggressively lower over the period. For its part the United States Oil Fund LP (ETF) (NYSEARCA: USO ) has tumbled more than 15% to one-year lows last week. That of course is always good for bears trying to use cheaper energy prices as a reason to pull the plug on solar and FSLR stock.

Third and most recently, President Trump reaffirmed last week that one of his hot ticket items, a U.S./Mexico wall, was still going to be built. But instead of the campaign promise Mexico would foot the bill, now apparently Mother Nature will provide the border a “solar wall” and it will pay for itself.

On the surface it sounds great for a player like First Solar, but given Trump’s ever-worsening record of verbal retractions, delays, broken promises and the likes, FSLR stock and other solar plays must be shorts, right?

As well and in this instance, there could be some math which doesn’t quite add up with the solar wall. That’s according to long-time solar bear Gordon Johnson of Axiom Capital Management. Short solar and FSLR stock, right!!??

Yet and in spite of all the continued negativity and lack of real deals worthy of supporting FSLR stock, shares are sizzling. Bottom line, FSLR is up about 24% for the year so far and its leading price action has only strengthened as it has moved higher into bull territory.

