Is a Sprint Corp (S) and T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) Merger Off the Table?

Shares of Sprint Corp (NYSE: S ) rallied Tuesday on news of a wireless deal. However, it wasn’t with the company you may think — T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS ). Instead, Sprint stock was climbing after the company reportedly held discussions with Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR ) and Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA ).

Before we discuss the news, though, let’s look at a little background.

Sprint and T-Mobile

It was no secret that Sprint and T-Mobile would make a for formidable duo. This is especially true given the powerful one-two punch that is AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T ) and Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ ). Although there’s concern over antitrust issues, a strong case could be made that a deal between Sprint and T-Mobile would allow it to better compete with the two conglomerates while also benefiting consumers.

However, because of the recent spectrum auction the federal government held, any merger talks between participating companies had to put on hold for almost a year. Because spectrum is an important component to wireless companies, both S and T-Mobile were involved in the auction. Thus, talks were on hold.

Earlier this month, Sprint CEO said there could be “great” synergies with T-Mobile. However, he also said there could be other companies in the mix when it comes to strategic options. I guess he wasn’t bluffing.

For T-Mobile’s part, the CFO called Sprint the most logical partner for it in May.

So Now What’s the Scoop?

It was pretty clear that investors were expecting some type of deal. However, even though S isn’t in the best financial shape, it’s clearly seeing some demand. Hence Sprint stock is up 5% on Tuesday’s report, while T-Mobile is down 3%.

The latest talks suggest that CHTR and CMCSA are looking at S in an effort to offer wireless services to their customers. However, it is not an acquisition, but rather a network resale deal, though it could also involve an investment in Sprint.

While these reports understandably have S stock moving higher, it doesn’t mean a deal with T-Mobile is off the table. However, it does mean discussions of such a deal will be pushed back.

The dead vs. just stalled argument seems to favor the latter.

According to the reports, the talks with S, CHTR and CMCSA will be exclusive for two months. After that period, S can apparently resume discussions with T-Mobile. So long as Sprint isn’t acquired by Charter or Comcast (not likely), T-Mobile and Sprint can still work out a deal. This is a likely end result, assuming they can come to terms.

In the end, it will likely come down to Softbank Corp. (OTCMKTS: SFTBY ) management, given that SFTBY owns more than 80% of Sprint.

What’s This Mean for Sprint Stock?

Let’s look at Sprint’s chart to see just where things stand as of Tuesday.

Next Page