5 Dividend Aristocrats That Can’t Keep Up With Inflation

Wall Street’s pundits love touting the Dividend Aristocrats as the crème de la crème of the income world. I get it. The ability to not only pay, but increase, corporate distributions uninterrupted for two-and-a-half decades is an impressive feat that clearly illustrates financial fortitude and sound fiscal management.

But that doesn’t make all Dividend Aristocrats buys. And in fact, five of them – which I will highlight for you today – are downright dreadful long-term dividend holdings.

When investors think of dangerous dividends, they tend to think of companies whose payouts could evaporate overnight. As well they should – nothing can derail your retirement plans faster than watching the dividends you rely on disappear in a flash.

But there’s a less flashy dividend danger that investors often ignore at their own peril: inflation.

Investors tend to ignore inflation rates because they’ve been low for years. We’ve only touched 3% annually once since the 2007-08 market crash, and the June reading was a paltry 1.6%. Thing is, companies still need to increase their dividends faster than the rate of inflation, or else their payouts will actually have less purchasing power than they were the previous year.

And while 1.6% seems like an awfully low bar to clear (it is!), five Dividend Aristocrats have won this investor-cheating game of limbo, offering some of the most meager dividend growth on Wall Street of late.

