Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Stock Is Always Exciting Into Earnings -- Bet on It.

If I told you that there is a startup company that crushes its competition in dozens of industries and it’s profitable, would you short it? I wouldn’t.

Source: Shutterstock

There was a time where I’d hear dozens of investment experts brag about their short positions in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) stock. They argued how the company couldn’t maintain its operation at such thin margins for long.

They were all waiting for the imminent collapse which of course never came.



Click to Enlarge The AMZN stock staunch bears failed to understand the difference between running thin margins and burning cash to operate. Bezos was over-spending chasing dreams, but with money that he could afford to spend. Meaning it generated its own cash to cultivate new income streams. He proved his critics wrong and as a result he demolished entire industries — none more famous than brick-and-mortar retail. Just ask Macy’s Inc (NYSE: M ) and alike.

But most impressive was Amazon’s dominance in what we now call the cloud. Out of nowhere, AWS surged into the lead in could services leaving everyone else like Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ) scrambling to catch up.

I confess that a nearly 200 price-to-earnings ratio is hard to argue as cheap but given the growth the company can deliver who knows what’s the real value in the stock lies. I’d rather own AMZN at a 200 P/E than, say, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG ) at 100. So for now, I still evaluate Amazon as a growth start-up company.

This leaves me to trade the price action in AMZN stock not its valuation. Given what I said about the company already, I don’t short it, so I’m left to buy the dips.

No, I don’t like to risk $1,025 per share and hope for perfect timing. At that price, it’s hard to have strong conviction on dips. So I use AMZN options instead. There I can build price buffers to give me the intestinal fortitude necessary to navigate the short term price gyrations while in my trades.

