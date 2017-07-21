Friday’s Vital Data: Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), Qualcomm, Inc. (QCOM) and Twitter Inc (TWTR)

U.S. stock futures are headed broadly lower this morning, as earnings fatigue begins to settle in on Wall Street. Industrial heavyweights General Electric Company (NYSE: GE ) and Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON ) are on the clock this morning, and investors appear worried that the market will head south following their results. Tech is also under pressure, despite Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ) reporting stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter results.

Heading into the open, futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average have fallen 0.33%, S&P 500 futures have slipped 0.17% and Nasdaq-100 futures are down 0.3%.

On the options front, volume has picked up sharply in the past two session. Yesterday saw above average activity of about 17.4 million calls and 13.1 million puts crossing the tape. Turning to the CBOE, the single-session equity put/call volume ratio fell to 0.53, driving the 10-day moving average lower to a four week nadir of 0.61.

Taking a closer look at Thursday’s options activity, Microsoft drew heady call activity prior to the release of its fourth-quarter earnings report. Meanwhile, Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM ) call options were also active, despite growing concerns over the impact of its legal spat with Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL ) on its bottom line. Finally, Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR ) is seeing a bullish bid ahead of next week’s earnings, as video ads gain traction with advertisers.

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)

After the close last night, Microsoft said it earnings grew 42% year-over-year to 98 cents per share in the fourth quarter, as revenue jumped 9% to $24.7 billion. Both figures topped Wall Street’s expectations. What’s more, cloud revenue, driven by Microsoft’s Azure, surged 97% year-over-year, accelerating from growth of 93% in the third quarter.

Ahead of the event, options traders pushed volume to a near-term high of more than 938,000 contracts for MSFT. What’s more, calls made up an above average 60% of the day’s take. Despite the optimism, Microsoft stock has risen only about half a percent in premarket activity, leaving the shares well shy of peak July 21 series open interest, which totals more than 67,000 contracts at the overhead $75 strike.

With downward pressure from the broader market weighing on MSFT this morning, the stock may have to wait until next week to make a serious run at resistance the $75 region.

