7 Stocks That Will Push the Dow Jones to 25,000

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is making history on a near-daily basis, setting new highs and, just this week, clearing 22,000 for the first time. Momentum is strong, investor confidence in Dow stocks is high and the average’s ascent shows no real sign of trouble.

The Dow Jones’ tech-sector holdings have been the main driver, which is no surprise considering technology stocks have also powered the all-time highs in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite, too. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) in specific earned credit for the final push over the 22k milestone, as its shares rocketed higher Wednesday following a stellar fiscal Q3 earnings report.

The question now: Which of the price-weighted index’s holdings will push the Dow Jones over the next hurdle? I have my eyes fixed on the 25,000 mark, and my bets are on cyclically strong and in-favor stocks across financials and tech, among a couple other sectors.

In no particular order, here are seven Dow Jones stocks that will push the average to 25,000.

