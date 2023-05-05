5 Investors Betting Big on Nio (NIO) Stock

Nio (NYSE:NIO) has been a disappointing investment to hold this year. As of this writing, shares are down more than 15% year-to-date (YTD) and trailing the S&P 500’s gain of about 9%. For April, the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) company announced that it had delivered 6,658 vehicles, a 31.2% year-over-year (YOY) improvement. That brought Nio’s yearly cumulative deliveries to 37,699 vehicles, up 22.2% YOY. As of April 30, the company’s cumulative deliveries since inception have totaled 327,255 vehicles.
Meanwhile, Nio has confirmed that it will report its first-quarter earnings on June 9 before the markets open. Analysts tracked by Koyfin forecast revenue of $1.681 billion for the period, which would imply yearly growth of 18.37%. Profitability seems to be a step away, however, as adjusted EPS is expected to be a loss of 41 cents. Adjusted net income is forecast to be a loss of $652 million as well.
For the entire year, analysts expect revenue of $12.144 billion and an adjusted EPS loss of $1.02. Revenue is expected to trend up during the year, with Q2 forecast revenue of $2.584 billion and Q3 forecast revenue of $3.365 billion.
5 Investors Betting Big on NIO Stock
Institutional 13F data for all stocks as of Q1 was just released on May 15. Tracking institutional ownership is important, as these large investors provide liquidity and support for stocks. During Q1, 449 13F filers disclosed a stake in NIO stock, a decline of 43 filers from the prior quarter. In total, these filers own 472.67 million shares of NIO, a decline from 517.20 million shares owned as of Q4 2022. Furthermore, of the 449 filers, only two own NIO stock in their top 10 positions.
Meanwhile, the institutional put/call ratio is 1.25, up from 0.95. That’s equivalent to 36.39 million puts and 29.08 million calls, implying a bearish options stance. With that in mind, let’s take a look at the top five shareholders of Nio:
- Baillie Gifford: 120.13 million shares. Baillie sold off 926,459 shares during Q1.
- BlackRock (NYSE:BLK): 61.95 million shares. BlackRock acquired 1.6 million shares during Q1.
- Vanguard Group: 47.62 million shares. Vanguard acquired 200,457 shares during Q1.
- State Street (NYSE:STT): 28.23 million shares. State Street sold off 152,766 shares during Q1.
- Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS): 19.13 million shares. Goldman acquired 5.32 million shares during Q1.
On the date of publication, Eddie Pan did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.