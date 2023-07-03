“This Overlooked Industry Is a 1,000% Backdoor Into the AI Megatrend”

For those looking to play momentum, these three stocks are worth considering

By Chris MacDonald, InvestorPlace Contributor Jul 7, 2023, 12:09 pm EDT

  • These companies possess catalysts for revenue growth and cash flow potential.
  • American Lithium (AMLI): Peruvian authorities have granted the company the initial permit for drilling near Quelcaya.
  • Solid Power (SLDP): The company is set to provide EV cells to automotive partners in 2023 for validation testing.
  • Nauticus Robotics (KITT): The robot maker saw its revenue rise to $3 million in the third quarter.
  • Penny stocks, traditionally risky, could prove profitable for these three picks in particular.
penny stocks - 3 Penny Stocks Worth a Roll of the Dice Right Now

Source: Shutterstock

Despite the recent surge in the S&P 500 index and the beginning of a new bull market, penny stocks have experienced varying performances. While not all lagging equities have entered “bull market mode,” investors may want to consider these promising penny stocks. As macro concerns subside, these stocks have the potential to participate in the market’s recovery in the coming months. Additionally, sector and company-specific catalysts could propel these stocks too much higher prices over the long term.

In this article, let’s take a look at three penny stocks that might be worth considering right now.

American Lithium (AMLI)

rows of lithium ion batteries
Source: Lightboxx/ShutterStock.com

American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI) is positioning itself in the growing lithium sector, driven by the global shift towards electric vehicles. This transition is expected to drive long-term lithium demand and potentially lead to higher prices. AMLI has obtained permits for drilling near Quelccaya, marking a significant progress for the company. The support from Peru’s new government and the exploration potential in the Macusani Plateau make AMLI an attractive low-priced opportunity in the lithium market.

Additionally, American Lithium stands out as a volatile but promising player in the lithium market. Notably, the company recently made an investment in Surge Battery Metals, acquiring a 9.7% stake. This strategic partnership enables AMLI to further explore and develop the Nevada North Lithium Project, a claystone project with significant potential for a large-scale, high-grade deposit.

To a greater extent, AMLI boasts two compelling lithium projects: the TLC Lithium Project in Nevada, near Tonopah, and the Falchani Lithium Project in Peru, which ranks as the world’s sixth-largest lithium deposit.

Solid Power (SLDP)

Smartphone with logo of American battery company Solid Power Inc. on screen in front of business website. Focus on center-left of phone display.
Source: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) is an emerging player in the battery stocks sector, focusing on solid-state batteries. Although this type of battery commercialization is not expected until 2026, the stock appears undervalued and presents numerous potential catalysts. Investing in this technology at an early stage may be high-risk, but successful outcomes could yield substantial returns, potentially 10x or 20x.

Additionally, Solid Power is on a path to commercializing solid-state batteries with the support of automotive leaders like BMW. The company expects to deliver EV cells for validation testing to automotive partners this year. Its strong financial backing and partnerships with industry giants like Ford contribute to its solid position in the market.

Solid Power is making strides in solid-state battery technology, set to surpass traditional lithium-ion batteries in safety and energy density. With upcoming automotive qualifications and ongoing enhancements in electrolyte production and cell performance, investors anticipate successful commercialization. However, the company’s current expenditure outweighs its earnings, making profitability dependent on achieving commercial milestones—a risky endeavor.

Nauticus Robotics (KITT)

a technician lowering an exploratory robot into the ocean at dawn
Source: shutterstock.com/Opsorman

Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT) is at the forefront of combining two disruptive trends: robotics and artificial intelligence. With a team of experienced ex-NASA engineers, they have developed AI-powered robots designed for oceanic operations. These robots form a “robotic navy” and are deployed in various offshore industries for tasks such as maintenance, data collection, and manipulation. Nauticus utilizes acoustic communication networking to control and coordinate these versatile robots.

Nauticus Robotics combines AI and robotics for subsea technology. They secured a contract with Petrobras to test their AUV (autonomous underwater vehicle) in Brazil. The company aims to tap into the $2.5 trillion ocean economy and revolutionize offshore projects. Despite a decline since its debut, analysts expect KITT stock to grow over 150% in the next year, trading above $2.

On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Chris MacDonald’s love for investing led him to pursue an MBA in Finance and take on a number of management roles in corporate finance and venture capital over the past 15 years. His experience as a financial analyst in the past, coupled with his fervor for finding undervalued growth opportunities, contribute to his conservative, long-term investing perspective.

Technology, Artificial Intelligence, Consumer Discretionary, Automotive, Electric Vehicles, Energy, Renewable Energy, Battery, Lithium

Penny Stocks

