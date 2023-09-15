The 3 Most Undervalued Dow Stocks to Buy in September 2023

The Dow Jones Industrial Average has climbed 5.3% so far this year. The index is trailing the S&P 500, which has climbed 17.8%. Additionally, at least two Dow stocks, Johnson and Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) and Walgreens (NYSE:WBA), are being weighed down by potentially ruinous litigation. Meanwhile, Home Depot (NYSE:HD) is a victim of the frozen residential real estate market and Disney’s (NYSE:DIS) business model is falling apart. So I would definitely not recommend buying an ETF that tracks Dow stocks. Still, there are some heavily undervalued Dow stocks. For long-term investors, here are three such names to consider.
Caterpillar (CAT)
In an Aug. 29 article, Barron’s noted that industrial stocks had retreated in previous weeks. And indicated that Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) was one of the names that investors should consider buying. The publication hypothesized that the U.S. industrial sector could keep growing if the Fed stops raising its rates, as is now widely expected, and the American economy continues to expand.
With the Fed predicting that the economy grew at a very high 5.6% rate last quarter, the latter scenario is very likely to materialize, in my opinion. Additionally, CAT is poised to benefit from the energy revolution, which will require much more mining and many more battery factories.
Also likely to boost CAT is the onshoring trend in the U.S. and the current, elevated oil prices. In addition to construction equipment, Caterpillar sells equipment used in mines and oil exploration.
Despite all of these strong, positive catalysts, CAT stock is changing hands at a very low forward P/E ratio of 13.7.
Goldman Sachs (GS)
Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) CEO David Solomon said in a Sept. 12 interview that the performance of capital markets is rebounding. That’s certainly very positive news for Goldman, which makes most of its money from handling deals in those markets.
Solomon also noted that “we have a handful of other very significant IPOs in the market.” And the CEO added that if those IPOs go well, he believes that many more sizeable companies will also decide to launch their own IPOs. Of course, the latter scenario would boost Goldman’s financial performance.
Finally, Solomon reported that he expects the capital markets to continue improving for the rest of this year.
Intel (INTC)
Very encouragingly for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), the company recently released some impressive benchmarks. According to wccftech Intel’s new AI chip could go toe-to-toe with Nvidia’s (NASDAQ:NVDA). Moreover, the chips are significantly less expensive.
In light of that point and multiple reports saying that Nvidia is unable to come close to supplying enough of its GPU chips to meet demand, I believe that Intel looks poised to generate a great deal of revenue and profits.
What’s more, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger has said that he expects the chip maker to benefit from the proliferation of PCs that are designed to enable consumers and companies to more easily exploit certain capabilities of AI.
On the date of publication, Larry Ramer held a long position in INTC. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.