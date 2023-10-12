Why Are Airline Stocks DAL, AAL, UAL Moving Today?

Airline stocks are moving today as investors in the sector celebrate positive earnings results from a major player in the space!
Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) is the main catalyst behind airline stocks moving on Thursday. This comes after it released results for the third quarter of 2023, which were positive alongside increased international travel.
Breaking that report down, Delta Air Lines reported adjusted earnings per share of $2.03 alongside revenue of $15.49 billion. Both of these beat out Wall Street’s estimates for the quarter of $1.97 per share and revenue of $15.13 billion.
Investors are also reacting to Delta Air Line’s outlook for Q4 2023. This has it expecting adjusted EPS to range from $1.05 to $1.30. For comparison, analysts are expecting the company to report adjusted EPS of $1.11 during the quarter.
Adding to that is the airline company’s adjusted EPS guidance of $6.00 to $6.25 for the full year of 2023. Yet again, that’s looking good compared to Wall Street’s estimate of $6.01 per share.
Let’s get into how this news is affecting airline stocks below!
Airlines Stocks Moving on Thursday
- DAL stock starts us off with a slight loss this morning after seeing gains in earlier trading.
- American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) joins it as an airline stock that was up earlier but is down 2% as of this writing.
- United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) stock is no different as the airline company also rallied this morning before falling almost 1% today.
Unfortunately, it looks like falls from the larger market are keeping airline stocks down today despite the positive earnings report from Delta Air Lines.
