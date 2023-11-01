“Don’t Miss Luke’s 100X AI Blueprint for the AI Turning Point”

After giving his followers chances to make as much 10-times, 30-times, and 82-times their money – Luke Lango is back with arguably the biggest call of his career. And the stakes couldn’t be higher.

Wed, November 1 at 8:00PM ET
 
 
 
 
Register Here
SPECIAL REPORT 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Before They Skyrocket

Chinese EV Stocks Nio, Li, Xpeng Report October Deliveries

Nio, Li Auto and Xpeng all reported solid October deliveries

By Dana Blankenhorn, InvestorPlace Contributor Nov 1, 2023, 10:57 am EDT

Advertisement

  • Chinese electric vehicle (EV) makers reported solid deliveries in October.
  • Li Auto (LI) leads with its plug-in hybrids, which are now outselling Tesla (TSLA) in China.
  • Xpeng (XPEV) and Nio (NIO) are also growing fast, making moves to export EVs to Europe.
Chinese EV stocks - Chinese EV Stocks Nio, Li, Xpeng Report October Deliveries

Source: shutterstock.com/Dmytro_Yushchenko

Three Chinese electric vehicle (EV) companies — Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI), Xpeng (NYSE:XPEV) and Nio (NYSE:NIO) — have reported October delivery figures. Overall, it was good news.

Li Auto, which makes plug-in hybrids, led the way with 40,422 deliveries, up some 300% from a year ago. Meanwhile, Xpeng said it delivered 20,002 electric vehicles, also up nearly 300% from a year ago.

Nio, which is already exporting cars to Europe, came in third among the companies for Chinese EV deliveries. The company delivered 16,074 vehicles, a roughly 60% increase year-over-year (YOY). A year ago, Nio delivered 10,059 vehicles.

Why Li Auto Leads

The reaction to these numbers on Wall Street has been somewhat restrained. Li Auto is up over 3% as of this writing. Meanwhile, Xpeng is up nearly 4% and Nio is down 0.2%. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is down nearly 1% as well. The stock market opened flat today after the U.S. Treasury announced that it is offering $112 billion in securities later this month.

As I have been reporting, Li Auto has become a standout in this group of Chinese EV stocks. The firm outsold Tesla in China during October, based on registrations. Tesla saw over 27,000 vehicle insurance registrations in China during the month, although many of its Shanghai plant’s cars are exported.

Investors have been looking to Chinese EV companies all year for signs of how the U.S. market may evolve. According to CleanTechnica, plug-in vehicles should have about 40% market share in China by year-end. The EV market in China is led by BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF), which specializes in mid-market vehicles.

The U.S. EV market doesn’t have much in the way of mid-priced competitors, save General Motors’ (NYSE:GM) Chevy Bolt. However, hybrids from companies like Toyota (NYSE:TM) are selling well, just as Li Auto is in China. Higher-end EVs are said to be in glut, with Ford (NYSE:F) delaying a battery plant over demand concerns.

Europe is gearing up for the mass entry of Chinese EVs into that market. BYD looks like it will be the primary competitor. Meanwhile, Nio is building a dealer network for its lower-priced Firefly, which will debut next year.

What Happens Next?

Tesla remains the world’s most valuable car company. But China is taking control of its home auto market — and may be coming for the rest of the world’s.

On the date of publication, Dana Blankenhorn did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Dana Blankenhorn has been a financial and technology journalist since 1978. He is the author of Technology’s Big Bang: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow with Moore’s Law, available at the Amazon Kindle store. Tweet him at @danablankenhorn, connect with him on Mastodon or subscribe to his Substack.

Consumer Discretionary, Automotive, Electric Vehicles

Growth Stocks

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2023/11/chinese-ev-stocks-nio-li-xpeng-report-october-deliveries/.

©2023 InvestorPlace Media, LLC