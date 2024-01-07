7 Blue-Chip Stocks to Triple Your Wealth by 2027

Identifying the blue-chip stocks that promise exponential growth is akin to uncovering hidden treasure in the financial markets. In this pursuit of wealth multiplication, seven entities stand out as the growth titans, poised not merely to safeguard your investments but to triple them by 2027.
The article serves as your treasure map, guiding you through the diverse landscapes of innovation, strategic prowess, and market dominance that define these blue-chip stocks.
Baidu (BIDU)
Baidu’s (NASDAQ:BIDU) focus is building a broad-based platform shift driven by generative AI and foundational models in its ecosystem approach.
Integrating ERNIE through APIs supports enterprises in creating their AI-native applications and solutions. This suggests Baidu’s focus on fostering a collaborative ecosystem.
Notably, over 10K enterprises actively use ERNIE through the API monthly, showing a growing adoption of Baidu’s AI capabilities. The rapid increase in this number since receiving regulatory approval in August signifies the attractiveness of Baidu’s offerings in the market.
Also, Baidu’s assertion that ERNIE is handling tens of millions of queries daily, with a significant portion coming from the Baidu family of products, underlines the integration of AI-native applications into its existing offerings.
Finally, introducing generated business intelligence exemplifies Baidu’s focus on providing innovative solutions for enterprises.
This is one of the blue-chip stocks that is positioned for long-term growth.
StoneCo (STNE)
StoneCo’s (NASDAQ:STNE) priority was to expand its financial services business.
There is a significant growth in Micro, Small, and Medium Businesses’ total payment volume, which increased by 20% year-over-year, more than twice the industry rate.
The MSMB client base also saw a substantial increase of 42% year-over-year, reaching almost 3.3 million merchants.
Additionally, StoneCo demonstrated advancements in banking and credit solutions. The banking active client base increased to 1.9 million, with R$4.5 billion in deposits. The expansion of the credit portfolio to R$113 million in the quarter indicates the successful execution of the strategy in developing the platform and client engagement.
Notably, StoneCo’s other priority is to “grow with efficiency.” The company has delivered positive results in this aspect. The total revenue has increased by 25% year-over-year, reaching R$3.1 billion. This exceeded the guidance by 2%, showcasing the company’s ability to generate substantial top-line growth.
Overall, the increase in total revenue shows StoneCo’s strength in expanding its market presence and capturing a larger share of the payment solutions industry. This growth, coupled with efficient operations, focuses on the company’s focus on achieving its priorities.
PayPal (PYPL)
PayPal’s (NASDAQ:PYPL) TPV growth is a fundamental strength, a key payment industry metric reflecting the total value of transactions processed through a platform.
Driving forces contributing to the reported 15% growth in TPV (Q3 2023), including the role of specific products like Braintree, provide a granular view of PayPal’s transactional dynamics.
In numbers, a 10% growth in the US TPV and an accelerated 19% growth in the international TPV, focusing on Europe and Asia, help understand regional performance disparities and opportunities.
While active accounts declined by 2.8 million, intentionally removing low-quality customers was a contributing factor.
Also, transaction revenue grew by 7% to $6.7 billion, with notable contributions from Braintree and PayPal-branded checkout. Lastly, other value-added services revenue experienced substantial growth, reaching 25% and totaling $764 million.
Verizon (VZ)
Verizon’s (NYSE:VZ) business unit performance, particularly in consumer mobility and broadband, underscores the effectiveness of its strategic focus on key growth areas.
The attainment of sequential and year-over-year improvement in postpaid phone net adds to consumer mobility and demonstrates the success of its differentiated approach.
Additionally, the introduction and success of myPlan, a personalized experience offering value, choice, and control to customers, have contributed to the growth in postpaid phone calls.
The company can adapt to market trends, such as the iPhone 15 launch, and execute to meet customer needs. Meanwhile, the company maintains a disciplined approach reflecting Verizon’s agility in responding to market dynamics.
Finally, the broadband segment’s performance was marked by over 400K new subscribers (Q3 2023) for the fourth consecutive quarter. This further illustrates Verizon’s success in capturing the growing demand for high-speed internet services.
Hence, delivering a reliable and high-performance broadband experience positions Verizon to derive value from growth.
AT&T (T)
AT&T’s (NYSE:T) focus on fiber is another crucial aspect contributing to its growth. For Fiber Customer Growth, delivering nearly 300K high-quality net adds in Q3 2023 is vital.
Also, there is significant growth in fiber average revenue per user (up nearly 9% YoY), which suggests AT&T is leading in promoting higher-value fiber plans.
Against the interest rates, net debt is reduced by more than $3 billion in Q3. This is on track to achieve the 2.5 times net debt to an adjusted EBITDA target by H1 2025, a significant financial attainment.
The company is on track to reach 200 million people or more with mid-band 5G spectrum by the end of the year. This showcases AT&T’s focus on 5G network expansion. Expanding fiber to 16 million customer locations and reaching 30 million by 2025 present a growth opportunity.
Enphase Energy (ENPH)
Enphase Energy’s (NASDAQ:ENPH) supply chain is a vital fundamental. Shipments from three US contract manufacturers suggest a diversified and robust supply chain.
The company will ship approximately 1 million microinverters from US manufacturing facilities in Q4 2023. This signifies scalability and the ability to meet increasing demand.
Batteries, particularly the IQ batteries, plan to bring manufacturing to the US by mid-2024, highlighting Enphase’s forward-looking approach. The focus on manufacturing capacity and global expansion positions the company in a favorable position for future market trends.
At the top line, Enphase Energy’s revenue mix reveals a 64% contribution from the US market and a 36% contribution from international markets in Q3. Despite a sequential decrease in US revenue, the company shows resilience through its global diversification strategy.
The market entry into the UK, Sweden, Denmark, and Greece and plans for further expansion signifies a proactive approach to tapping into new opportunities.
Finally, the entry into Australia, where revenue more than doubled year-on-year, shows successful product launches and market penetration. Further, there are efforts to introduce IQ micro inverters and batteries in Brazil, India, and other emerging markets.
Therefore, this signifies Enphase’s focus on reaching untapped regions and leveraging the potential for residential solar growth.
Meta (META)
Reels, as a feature on Instagram, have emerged as a significant driver of user engagement and monetization for Meta (NASDAQ:META).
The 40% increase in time spent on Instagram since the launch of Reels underscores its success in captivating user attention. This feature’s ability to contribute to the overall ad revenue reaches a net-neutral status, proving its impact on Meta’s monetization strategy.
Reels’s lead lies in its ability to capture user interest and evolve from an early initiative to a core part of Meta’s apps. The platform’s adaptability and responsiveness to user behavior exemplify Meta’s capacity to introduce features that resonate with its user base.
There is a continuous focus on Reels and plans for further ad performance and interactivity improvement. Thus, this indicates Meta’s focus on maximizing the revenue potential of this feature.
The decision not to quantify the net revenue contribution from Reels in the future implies that Meta views Reels as an integral part of the overall user experience rather than a standalone revenue source.
Therefore, this strategic perspective aligns with Meta’s broader goal of balancing engagement and revenue growth across its product lines.
