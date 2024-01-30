SAVE Stock Alert: Spirit Airlines Rallies on Hope for Expedited Appeal

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) and JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) stock are in the news Monday as investors hold out hope for an expedited appeal to their blocked merger.
The two airline companies are asking the First U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to reverse a decision from a lower court that blocked the merger of the two. They hope to get an answer from the court fast considering the merger agreement has an outside closing date of July 24.
JetBlue Airways does appear to be getting cold feet about the merger, saying it doesn’t know if it can’t meet the obligations. However, Spirit Airlines doesn’t plan to back down and believes all obligations can be met. As such, the plan for the two to combine hinges on an expedited ruling from the appeals court.
SAVE and JBLU Stock Reactions on Tuesday
Shares of SAVE stock are up 4.9% alongside today’s expedited appeal news. That comes with some 10 million shares of the stock changing hands. That’s closing in on its daily average trading volume of about 15.4 million shares.
As for JBLU stock, the airline company’s shares are slipping 2.3% as of Tuesday morning. With that comes more than 8.4 million shares being traded. Investors will note that the daily average trading volume for JetBlue Airways’ stock is roughly 18.2 million shares.
Traders who are seeking out all of the latest stock market news for Tuesday are in the right place!
InvestorPlace is home to all of the most recent stock market stories worth reading about today! A few examples include what’s behind United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) layoffs, PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) stock dropping on a Morgan Stanley note and Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) stock getting an analyst upgrade. All of that info is available at the following links!
More Stock Market News for Tuesday
- United Parcel Service Layoffs: What to Know About the Latest UPS Job Cuts in 2024
- PDD Stock Alert: Morgan Stanley Is Losing Faith in Temu
- Spotify (SPOT) Stock Pops on UBS Upgrade
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.