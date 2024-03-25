Mizuho Just Slashed Its Price Target on Nio (NIO) Stock

Nio (NYSE:NIO ) stock is rising today despite a recent downgrade. Indeed, one Wall Street analyst just downgraded several prominent electric vehicle (EV) stocks, reducing price targets on every one.
Mizuho Securities analyst Vijay Rakesh downgraded NIO stock to a “neutral” rating, giving shares a $5.50 price target. Given the stock’s current price of $4.98, that does imply some slight upside potential. However, the expert still has some strong concerns regarding the Chinese EV maker — and the EV market in general.
What’s Happening With NIO Stock?
Despite this mixed take, NIO stock is starting this week off on a positive note. As of this writing, shares are up 1% for the day. Given the difficult year this stock has had so far, this type of performance in the face of an analyst downgrade is impressive.
It’s also worth noting that Wall Street sentiment has been trending downward as well, with more and more analysts issuing negative predictions. Rakesh notes:
“While we remain constructive on the broader EV landscape with the LT trend to electrification, near-term EV demand and tightening liquidity are creating challenges into 2025E.”
Rakesh also downgraded Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) but raised the price target on General Motors (NYSE:GM) stock while maintaining a “buy” rating. Investing.com notes that “Mizuho now anticipates approximately 15% year-over-year growth for the EV market in 2024, compared to their previous estimate of 25% and against IHS’s forecast of roughly 33%. For 2025, they project a 17% increase, while IHS predicts a 34% rise.”
Right now, it’s a complicated time for the EV market. But as InvestorPlace’s Eddie Pan reports, institutional investment in NIO stock actually increased during the fourth quarter. In particular, some hedge funds still seem to see growth potential with Nio. While shares have spent the year declining, the stock could present a key buying opportunity for investors who can stomach some risk.
On the date of publication, Samuel O’Brient did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.