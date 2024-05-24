Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Alert: Expect Unstoppable Growth From TSM

Concerns about a slowdown in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s (NYSE:TSM) chip business is now a distant memory. Following the blowout earnings report by Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) Taiwan Semiconductor stock is a buy for sure.
Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) missed analyst forecasts in its own earnings report last month and sent the industry tumbling. Nvidia’s results solidify the foundry’s strong momentum.
Taiwan Semiconductor Stock and NVDA
You can’t discuss TSM’s business without including how Nvidia is performing. The chipmaker delivered another record quarter with $26 billion is sales, up 262% from the $7.2 billion it notched last year.
That also handily beat Wall Street consensus estimated of $24.3 billion. Earnings of $5.98 easily trounced the year-ago effort of 82 cents as well and far surpassed analyst forecasts for $5.60 per share in profits.
The results were not unexpected. With demand for artificial intelligence chips at peak delirium, Nvidia said data center revenue (where NVDA’s AI chips are housed) blasted ahead to $22.6 billion, a mind-blowing 427% higher than last year and 23% more than in the fourth quarter.
CEO Jensen Huang said, “Our data center growth was fueled by strong and accelerating demand for generative AI training and inference on the Hopper platform.”
That references Nvidia’s H100 and H200 chips but it has a new, even more powerful AI chip coming to the market, the Grace Blackwell superchip that is expected to see outsized demand too.
Huang said a second industrial revolution has begun and Nvidia was transforming the $1 trillion data center industry into “AI factories.”
This is all essential to understanding why Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is a juggernaut of opportunity.
Fear of An Industry Slowdown Overblown
Nvidia is TSM’s second-largest customer, accounting for an estimated 11% of total revenue. The explosive growth the chipmaker is seeing will drive Taiwan Semiconductor’s own business higher.
However, what is incredible is that Nvidia is only TSM’s runner-up client. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is the biggest customer representing fully one-quarter of the foundry’s revenue.
While most of that has been for Apple’s iPhone and the like, the tech giant is now producing its own data center AI chips that TSM will manufacture. They won’t be for sale to other companies but rather are for its own use.
Apple Chips in Data Centers, code-named ACDC, will target AI inference rather than AI training. It means Apple will take already-trained AI algorithms to use real-world data rather than developing and refining the algorithms.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s third-biggest customer is Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD).
It accounts for 7% of revenue. Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), MediaTek, Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) round out TSM’s dance card of biggest clients.
On the Fast Track to Growth
TSM CEO C.C. Wei said semiconductor stock demand for AI chips was “insatiable.” He forecast revenue will double this year as a result.
Despite the record-setting pace of growth, Taiwan Semiconductor stock trades at just 20 times next year’s earnings.
Wall Street forecasts the foundry will experience earnings expansion at a 21.5% compounded annual growth rate. That means TSM stock is trading at far less than twice its sales making it a discounted stock.
Because business only keeps ramping higher at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s biggest customers, expect the foundry to continue seeing excess growth in its own revenue, profits and stock price.
On the date of publication, Rich Duprey did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.