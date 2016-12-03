3 Trades That Will Rain on 2017’s Parade

This past year was an incredibly bull-friendly one in the equity markets. Even scary events managed to generate rallies.

Two sectors that stood out as overachievers were the financials and transports. Retail also had its moments, though we’re starting to see cracks.

Today, I want to concentrate on all three sectors, as all three are providing excellent trading opportunities heading into the new year. And we’ll use the following exchange-traded funds to trade them:

Financials: Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA: XLF

(NYSEARCA: Transports: iShares Dow Jones Transport. Avg. (ETF) (NYSEARCA: IYT

(NYSEARCA: Retail: SPDR S&P Retail (ETF) (NYSEARCA: XRT

For the past 20 days, rallies in the XLF, IYT and XRT have visibly eased. All three struggle to set fresh highs. Normally, this alone wouldn’t be a reason to short, but in light of how hard we’ve rallied since the election, this is worth the chance.

Let’s use the options markets so we take on very little out-of-pocket risk. We’ll also use slightly longer time frames (February or later) so we can abandon these trades if they go against us in early 2017.

Here are three trades I like heading into 2017, followed by my “bank trade” to lessen the out-of-pocket expense.

