Home > Stock Picks > Stocks to Sell >

The Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) Stock Craze Is Getting Out of Hand

NVDA stock has shocked the markets, but investors should stay alert

By Josh Enomoto, InvestorPlace Contributor  |  Dec 20, 2016, 10:16 am EST
    View All  
RSS Logo
Josh Enomoto

Popular Posts:

Recent Posts:

This wasn’t supposed to happen. As a technology firm, Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) should at most be fighting for every inch in the markets ala Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Yet here we are. Since Donald Trump took the 2016 election by storm, Nvidia stock is up 48%. And in early morning trading today, NVDA stock is up more than 3.5% because of analyst target price hikes from Goldman Sachs and Mizuho. It’s a whole new level of crazy that can only be rivaled by speculative pharma companies or perhaps bitcoin.

The Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) Stock Craze Is Getting Out of Hand
Source: via Nvidia

Nevertheless, it’s easy to see why Nvidia stock is so loved by investors in the know.

Primarily, the semiconductor and graphics card manufacturer positioned itself as a leader in the smart car revolution. Pioneered by innovation experts like Tesla Motors Inc’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) Elon Musk, automated driving vehicles will eventually be the norm.

That suits owners of NVDA stock just fine, as the firm recently announced a partnership with Tesla. This agreement involves Nvidia supplying computer chips to power the auto-drive process.

Another “big league” win for Nvidia stock is its contract with Nintendo Co., Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NTDOY). The iconic video game company will use NVDA graphics cards to run its highly anticipated console, the Nintendo Switch. After losing out on lucrative gaming deals with Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Sony Corp (ADR) (NYSE:SNE) — both of which are powered by graphics cards from heated rival Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) — this is a coming-of-age moment for NVDA stock.

I simply love how InvestorPlace contributor Joseph Hargett stated that Nvidia stock “could easily top $100.” He was right. In less than two weeks, shares strolled from $95 to $100 and some change. It’s not often that a call goes so right, so soon, but that’s the beauty of NVDA stock.

But the question now is, can this surge sustain itself? Both history and I have our doubts.

Nvidia Stock Has Flown So Far, So Fast

Before you accuse me of being a “negative Nancy,” let me clarify that I was bullish on Nvidia stock. Back in August of this year, I cited the company’s strong fundamentals. These confidence-inspiring factors include profitability margins and a return-on-equity ratio that is among the upper echelon of the tech market. More importantly, the financials for NVDA stock aren’t merely built on cost-cutting. For example, sales growth — while significantly lower than in the past — is still ranked favorably in its industry.

These are great reasons for buying Nvidia stock at $61. But at $100-plus — and especially over a wickedly short time frame — I have to take a step back.

In fact, we should all do that. Back then, NVDA stock was up 76% year-to-date, an impressive feat no matter which way you cut it. But from that point until now, Nvidia stock has skyrocketed to 67%. That means that on a YTD basis, shares are up nearly 220%. Just as a means of comparison, the wildly speculative AMD is up 295%.

The point I’m trying to get across is that you have to know when to cash in your chips. Don’t get me wrong — you can still ride the momentum in Nvidia stock. But one of the core lessons you learn as an investor is to control your emotions; in this case, greed. After such a monster leap in the markets, it just makes sense to take some risk off the table.

Next Page

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, http://investorplace.com/2016/12/nvidia-corporation-nvda-stock-craze/.

©2016 InvestorPlace Media, LLC

Comments are currently unavailable. Please check back soon.