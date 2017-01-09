Wal-Mart Stores, Inc (WMT) Has More Problems Than the Trump Tariff

It’s been brutal for retailers. Yet Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE: WMT ) has been able to buck the trend. Then again, the company has massive scale and has also been investing aggressively in its e-commerce platform. As a result, Walmart stock has logged a decent 7% return during the past 12 months.

So might there be more gains?

Well, for the most part, there are still major headwinds – and one is downright tough to gauge. That is, Donald Trump’s trade policies. So far, it looks like there could be a tariff of 5% to 10% on imports, which could be done fairly quickly with an executive action. The goal is to help spur manufacturing and promote an “America first” policy.

But it will likely make Walmart stock far from first. According to InvestorPlace.com’s James Brumley, the company imports about $50 billion in Chinese goods. While a tariff of 5% to 10% may not seem like a lot, it could still come to $5 billion.

This leaves WMT in a tough position, such as to make a decision on raising prices or take a hit on margins. And of course, the company’s margins are already razor-thin, with the net income representing about 3% of overall revenues.

It is not clear-cut if anything will happen, however. Let’s face it, the Republican party has a long history of being pro free-trade. So there will likely be considerable pushback. Oh, and there are many U.S. companies that will ramp up their lobbying efforts.

Regardless, all this uncertainty will probably be a negative for Walmart stock. If anything, expect lots of headlines that will cause anxiety for investors.

Other Problems With Walmart

Yet this is not the only nagging issue with Walmart stock. Keep in mind that growth has been lackluster. From 2012 to 2016, there was a mere 8% increase. Furthermore, during this period WMT was only able to churn out a gain of 16%. By comparison, Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT ) logged a return of 47% and Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST ) posted nearly a 100% increase.

Part of the problem for WMT is that the revenue base is already massive, representing 7% of retail sales in the U.S. So it is downright tough to find revenue.

It also does not help that about 55% of U.S. revenues for WMT comes from the groceries. The business has suffered from deflationary pressures as well as tough competitive forces — with fierce rivals like Kroger Co (NYSE: KR ) — as the industry has consolidated.

