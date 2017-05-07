7 S&P 500 Stocks That Will Drop by Double Digits

The stock market is creeping back toward all-time highs. The S&P 500 itself is just a fraction of a percent away from its high-water mark, and the other big indices are in similar positions.

Source: Shutterstock

And yet, danger lurks.

Not from the broader market — while we might not get rip-roaring gains from here as we enter the summer months, most S&P 500 stocks and other blue chips should continue to melt higher as long as we don’t experience a major economic calamity. However, there’s a small group of stocks within the index that poses a real threat to investor portfolios as they underperform this seemingly inexhaustible bull market.

Today, we’re going to look at seven S&P 500 stocks — some with widely known brand names, others that are a bit more obscure, all of which are pretty widely held in investor portfolios — that are on the verge of implosion.

We’re focused on a number of factors when looking for red flags — sentiment, trends, technical performance, and of course, fundamentals. This has generated a list of S&P 500 stocks to avoid (or sell if you hold them) given the likelihood that they’ll see a sizable drop over the next six months.

How sizable? Anywhere between 12% and 25%.

Here’s a look at these S&P 500 time bombs, and how much downside we see in each one.

Next Page