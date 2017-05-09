NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Stock Is a Disappointingly Good Investment

Inarguably, 2016 was the year of the semiconductor. Once heavily blasted due to industry-based tailwinds, demand kicked back up, sending Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ) to the moon. Even better, disastrously embattled companies like Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD ) and Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU ) got their “mojo” back. Naturally, expectations were high going into the new year.

Unfortunately, the markets have not cooperated with chipmakers in general. On a year-to-date basis, NVDA stock is down nearly 4%, a sharp contrast to last year’s 233% joyride. The quick counterargument to the bearish naysayers is that all rallies need to be consolidated. The most powerful rocket ships still need to refuel. Otherwise, even ardent proponents will become fearful of an unsustainable bubble.

Yet, any apprehension toward NVDA stock at this juncture is understandable. On one side, investors are “happy” that they’re not AMD shareholders. AMD stock has tumbled to -11% YTD due to its first-quarter earnings slaughter. In contrast, MU is showing the competition how it’s done, with 28% YTD gains.

Regret is a powerful emotion, especially in the financial markets. With such a sharp contrast among the major semiconductor players, it’s tempting to jump ship from Nvidia stock. Is there a reason to stay onboard with NVDA?

Creeping Doubts About NVDA Stock

Although I believe the answer is yes, the reasonable investor will acknowledge the risk factors. As InvestorPlace writer Tom Taulli notes, they are significant.

First and foremost, Nvidia has a business allocation risk. The company generates a vast majority — as in 84% — of its top-line sales from its graphics processors. That’s fine and dandy when the industry is surging. When it’s not, however, problems arise.

Taulli writes that “two of the world’s largest PC motherboard operators have reported lackluster shipments in Q1. Keep in mind that NVDA has already been slashing the pricing on its GTX 1080.”

Secondly, competition is always a concern. In the technology sphere, one seemingly inconsequential misstep now could create exponential problems later. Taulli is absolutely correct in his earlier assertion that sector demand is pressuring semiconductors. I raised the issue that the producer price index for semiconductors is declining, while production is rising. In that eroding environment, only the strongest will survive. Logically, investors and analysts will ask whether Nvida stock belongs on that list.

Furthermore, the smart car sector is becoming heated. Acquisitions and proposals involving NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI ) and Mobileye NV (NYSE: MBLY ) have upped the ante substantially. The obvious risk here is that “super-companies” can out-muscle Nvidia.

Finally, Taulli does not like the skyrocketing valuation of NVDA stock. At a price-to-earnings multiple of 41x, better options are available. When you combine the fact that semiconductors are inherently volatile, some analysts find it difficult to justify the premium.

