3 of the Best High-Yield Vanguard ETFs to Buy Today

The main reason why many investors turn toward Vanguard ETFs is, most likely, cost. After all, Vanguard has made a name for itself by providing cheap index exposure. Often, Vanguard ETFs and mutual funds have the lowest expense ratios in their respective categories. And, with more people realizing the power of indexing and passive investing, those low costs will continue to be a big draw for investors.

But, those low-cost benefit investors in another way, namely a bigger dividend yield.

With less money going toward expenses, many Vanguard ETFs are an income seekers dream. You can actually find some of the company’s ETFs paying pretty impressive dividends. There’s simply more money going toward investors, rather than lining the fund manager’s pockets.

For those investors looking for much-needed high income, Vanguard ETFs have to be on your list. But, which ones to buy? Here are three top-notch choices that pay some pretty high yields.

