7 Stocks With More Upside Than Alphabet

I love Google, but I hate Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL ).

Source: Shutterstock

Yes, GOOGL has been an incredible performer for investors in 2017, with the premier growth stock up more than 25% year-to-date. And it’s not that I don’t like the company’s products. In fact, I love the flagship search site, and I think its search algorithm is one of the greatest inventions ever.

What I hate about Alphabet is its silly name. I mean, why go from Google to Alphabet? That’s like changing your name from Snake Plissken to John Smith.

OK, OK. My real beef with Alphabet is the sycophantic following the stock has among the fast money, and among those portfolio managers using the stock as a “rental long” (i.e., a place to park money for long exposure).

That rental long money has helped GOOGL rocket past the $1,000-per-share mark, and that’s a significant milestone. But despite the upside in Alphabet, I think there are many other stocks that offer investors greater growth opportunities than GOOGL.

Here are seven stocks with more upside than Alphabet.

