The 5 Best (And 5 Worst) Tech Stocks to Buy Now

Tech stocks are simply head-and-shoulders better than the rest of the market right now. While the S&P 500 has put together a laudable performance at 9% year-to-date, the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA: XLK ) and Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA: VGT ) are each up about 16% just a bit past 2017’s midway point.

Source: Shutterstock

While some of the sector’s best stocks — such as Square Inc (NYSE: SQ ), up more than 80% year-to-date — are working on doublers in just under seven months, dozens of large-cap tech names are tearing the cover off the ball, posting 20% and 30% gains in just a short time.

Will these winners continue their run? Is it time to look at some of the underloved companies? Are some hot companies about to fall on their face?

Yes, yes and yes.

We’re likely to see a mix of success from the tech space — some names are overheated right now, but some of the best tech stocks can ride momentum for years before cooling off. Just look at the performances in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) and Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ) over the past few years. Still, there’s plenty of risk at jumping into a tech stock right before the momo train crashes and suffering double-digit losses in the blink of an eye.

My suggestion? Stay diversified, for one, and make sure you’re picking stocks with these potential risks in mind. Today, I’ll point you in the direction of five of the best tech stocks to buy right now — picks that should either continue their momentum or finally get some much-deserved attention through the rest of 2017 and beyond — as well as five sector plays that you should cash out of sooner, not later.

Next Page