The 7 Best Dow Jones Stocks to Buy Right Now

The Dow Jones Industrial Average may have been supplanted by the S&P 500 as the best representation of the American economy, but at least in 2017, the group of 30 Dow Jones stocks is out in front.

Source: Shutterstock

The DJIA enjoys a 11.3%-10% performance lead for the year-to-date, led by 30 companies that are among the biggest names in their industries. We’re talking nine digits worth of market capitalization and tens of billions of dollars in revenues.

There’s a reason why more than $17 billion still sits in the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSEARCA: DIA ), and that’s because the index remains a pretty good collection of blue-chip stocks.

Still, I don’t know that I would suggest buying the entire Dow Jones index.

Just like any index, some Dow Jones stocks are better than others, which means the laggards are helping drag the winners down. And because you’re talking about blue chips with bulletproof balance sheets and long-standing businesses, stock picking here introduces a little more risk than investing in the ETF … but not much when spread across a few names.

Here are the top seven Dow Jones stocks to buy right now:

Next Page